LG CreateBoard Standard

LG CreateBoard Standard

LG CreateBoard Standard

65TR3DQ-B
Front view with infill image

Innova, Colabora y Crea con la Tecnología Fluida de LG CreateBoard

In the lecture room, there's a large interactive digital board installed on the wall, vividly displaying lecture materials on the screen.

*Todas las imágenes son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Solución de Pizarra Creativa

LG CreateBoard ofrece una experiencia táctil realista, permitiendo a los usuarios interactuar con el contenido directamente en la pizarra. Puedes escribir, dibujar, hacer zoom y rotar con solo los dedos, lo que la convierte en una herramienta eficaz para proyectos creativos o presentaciones. Además, LG CreateBoard permite compartir pantalla y contenido, lo que la convierte en una excelente herramienta para una colaboración fluida incluso con miembros del equipo remotos.

In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two smart boards—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on them.

Diversas plantillas didácticas

LG CreateBoard ofrece una variedad de plantillas y herramientas educativas, como una regla, una tabla y notas adhesivas, que fomentan la participación activa de los estudiantes y facilitan lecciones intuitivas.

During class, one student is writing on the digital whiteboard screen, while another is using a ruler tool from the toolbar menu.

Fácil de Guardar/Importar/Exportar

LG CreateBoard incorpora funciones sencillas de importación y exportación. Los recursos se pueden guardar e importar directamente desde y hacia Google Drive o OneDrive. Después de las reuniones, puede enviar correos electrónicos para compartir materiales o escanear un código QR para transferirlos a su dispositivo personal.

Materials for the meeting can be easily imported, saved, and exported thanks to the digital whiteboard's various functions.

LG CreateBoard Lab

Software de pizarra digital patentado por LG

An interactive smart board is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the intuitive menu bar displayed on the screen.

Herramientas para una Discusión Fluida

Dispone de diversas herramientas, como calculadora, reloj y notas adhesivas, para facilitar las discusiones fluidas y garantizar un intercambio y una comunicación fluidos. Además, los usuarios pueden personalizar la barra de menú con las herramientas que usan con más frecuencia, mejorando así su eficiencia laboral.

Materials for the meeting can be easily imported, saved, and exported thanks to the digital whiteboard's various functions.

During the presentation, a woman is using the web browser feature, searching in real time, and sharing the results with others.

Navegador Web


Si necesita una referencia durante una discusión, puede acceder a diversa información en línea en tiempo real con un simple clic en un navegador web. La información necesaria que se encuentra en internet se puede arrastrar y soltar fácilmente en el material que está creando, lo que mejora la productividad de sus reuniones.


*Los usuarios pueden arrastrar y soltar texto, imágenes, enlaces, etc.

LG CreateBoard Lab supporting multi-OS is compatible with various devices.

Compatibilidad con múltiples sistemas operativos

LG CreateBoard Lab ofrece compatibilidad con múltiples sistemas operativos, lo que permite a los usuarios utilizarlo no solo con LG CreateBoard, sino también con otros dispositivos. Esto permite a los usuarios mantener una experiencia fluida en tabletas, portátiles y otros dispositivos, incluso fuera del aula.


*Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles según el sistema operativo.

*LG CreateBoard Lab es compatible con Android, Windows, Chrome y la web.

LG CreateBoard Share

LG CreateBoard Share ofrece una función de pantalla compartida inalámbrica, que proporciona a los usuarios un entorno de debate flexible. Los usuarios pueden compartir su pantalla desde su PC, tableta o smartphone, lo que simplifica el proceso de compartir y colaborar en proyectos de equipo o materiales de presentación.

The materials displayed on the interactive digital board are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.

LG CreateBoard también admite el uso compartido sin aplicaciones para PC, tabletas o teléfonos inteligentes (a través de un sitio web) dentro de la misma red.

*Para una conexión más estable, recomendamos la instalación de una aplicación dedicada (LG CreateBoard Share).

*La aplicación LG CreateBoard Share es compatible con Android 5.1 y versiones posteriores, iOS 12.0 y versiones posteriores, y MacOS 11.0 y versiones posteriores.

Función de pantalla compartida inalámbrica para un entorno de reunión fluido

LG CreateBoard Share crea una sala de reuniones fluida y estable sin necesidad de cables ni conexiones adicionales. Los presentadores ahora pueden compartir sus pantallas sin tener que moverse ni conectar y desconectar cables cada vez que cambian de presentador. Con la capacidad de compartir hasta 9 pantallas en tiempo real, es posible mostrar el material de varias personas simultáneamente cuando sea necesario, mejorando así la eficiencia de la colaboración.

Two images are shown side by side for a before-and-after comparison. One image displays multiple cables connected to different devices used for screen sharing during the meeting. The other image shows a tidy table with screen sharing facilitated wirelessly through the wireless screenshare feature, eliminating the need for multiple cables.

Users can access LG CreateBoard Share, a wireless screenshare solution, by simply entering a 6-digit code.

Conexión Sencilla a LG CreateBoard Share

Los usuarios pueden utilizar fácilmente la función de compartir pantalla inalámbrica a través de la app LG CreateBoard Share. Incluso sin ella, pueden acceder cómodamente a esta función a través del sitio web. Se puede establecer una conexión rápida a LG CreateBoard Share introduciendo un código de 6 dígitos.

Comodidad y flexibilidad para presentaciones en salas de reuniones

La pantalla compartida inalámbrica permite a los presentadores navegar libremente por la sala de reuniones, sin cables. Esta función les permite controlar sus presentaciones sin problemas directamente desde sus dispositivos. Además, pueden enviar fotos y vídeos almacenados en sus dispositivos personales, mejorando la fluidez y la riqueza de sus presentaciones.

A presentation is underway in the meeting room equipped with an interactive smart board, with the presenter seamlessly controlling his materials via wireless screen sharing on his tablet.

Comodidad y flexibilidad para presentaciones en el aula

En el aula, el profesor o presentador no necesita impartir la clase cerca de la pizarra digital LG CreateBoard, sino que puede impartirla con flexibilidad desde cualquier lugar. Esto promueve un entorno de clase más flexible y ayuda a mantener a los estudiantes más concentrados.

In the classroom equipped with an digital whiteboard, a presenter conducts a session, managing presentation materials on his tablet via wireless screen sharing.

LG's interactive digital board ensures content security through its Secure Mode feature, which prevents unauthorized screen sharing.

Modo Seguro

LG CreateBoard Share es compatible con el modo seguro, que permite a los usuarios otorgar permisos para compartir. El modo seguro impide que usuarios no autorizados compartan su pantalla.

LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare es una solución en la nube para supervisar, controlar y gestionar de forma remota el estado de las pantallas LG CreateBoard y LG Signage. Esta función permite a los administradores de TI operar y gestionar recursos importantes en dispositivos operativos sin necesidad de visitar físicamente las instalaciones.

LG ConnectedCare enables the remote management of the LG CreateBoard and digital signage for scheduling, broadcasting videos, images, and audio, as well as live streaming.

*"LG ConnectedCare" debe adquirirse por separado.

*La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región; para obtener más información, contacte con el representante de ventas de LG en su región.

Dashboard

El panel de control de LG ConnectedCare le permite ver y supervisar varios dispositivos simultáneamente, ahorrando tiempo y mejorando la eficiencia.

Dashboards available on LG ConnectedCare are currently being displayed.

Control Remoto

LG ConnectedCare permite un control centralizado y sencillo de la señalización digital conectada al sistema. Funciones de uso frecuente, como el encendido/apagado, la programación y el ajuste del brillo de la pantalla, se pueden aplicar de forma remota.

The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment functions.

Difusón

Se pueden enviar mensajes y otros contenidos desde el sistema principal a dispositivos individuales conectados a LG ConnectedCare. Los eventos o anuncios de la empresa se pueden transmitir remotamente desde el sistema central a la vez.

Company notices are remotely broadcast on multiple screens installed in the office, lobby, and break area.

Mensaje de Alerta

En caso de urgencia, como un incendio o un desastre natural, se pueden distribuir manualmente mensajes de alerta por todo el sistema, lo que ayuda a profesores y alumnos a comprender rápidamente la situación y tomar medidas de seguridad con prontitud.

LG ConnectedCare allows for remote broadcasting, enabling the ability to send a message to multiple selected devices at once.

Certificación de Google

LG's interactive digital board is a Google Certified display, so users have the convenience of accessing a variety of Google services on it.

Certificación de Google

LG CreateBoard ha recibido la certificación de Google, lo que permite a los usuarios integrarse sin problemas con el ecosistema de Google conectando sus cuentas de Google.

*Se aplican excepciones en países sin servicios de Google.

*Se requiere una cuenta de Google para acceder al ecosistema de Google.

A woman is browsing the Google Play Store, downloading educational apps. This is possible as LG CreateBoard is a Google Certified interactive digital board.

Google Play Store

Los usuarios tienen acceso a Google Play Store, donde pueden descargar una amplia gama de aplicaciones, incluyendo juegos educativos, herramientas y más para una experiencia más completa.

*Se aplican excepciones en países sin servicios de Google.

*Se requiere una cuenta de Google para acceder a Google Play Store.

Funciones de Seguridad

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

Bloqueo de Pantalla

Los usuarios pueden bloquear la pantalla con la función de bloqueo de pantalla y desbloquearla introduciendo una contraseña. Esta medida de protección se puede configurar en el menú de Ajustes, protegiendo el dispositivo del acceso no autorizado.

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

The LG interactive digital board can be set to disable USBs connected to displays for security purposes.

Modo de Bloque USB

El modo de bloqueo USB es una medida de seguridad que ayuda a evitar que se copien datos a dispositivos no autorizados, lo cual es esencial cuando se utiliza en espacios donde la seguridad es crítica.

The LG interactive digital board can be set to automatically delete files after a specific period of time.

Eliminación Automática de Archivos

Los usuarios pueden configurar LG CreateBoard para que elimine archivos periódicamente para mayor seguridad.

Otras Características

In the meeting room, individuals are actively exchanging ideas by writing on the LG's interactive digital board screen at the same time.

Multitáctil

LG CreateBoard cuenta con una función multitáctil que puede detectar hasta 50 puntos táctiles simultáneamente. Esta función facilita la entrada simultánea de toques y gestos por parte de varios usuarios, lo que facilita la colaboración y el intercambio de ideas entre los miembros del equipo. Esto permite una interacción eficiente en actividades grupales o reuniones.

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections, easily transmits data, and can charge devices with up to 65W.

Conexión tipo C

La conectividad USB-C simplifica las conexiones, lo que permite cargar y enviar datos simultáneamente con un solo cable.USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

*Los cables USB tipo C se venden por separado.

The LG's smart board can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.

Conectividad Bluetooth

LG CreateBoard admite conexiones inalámbricas Bluetooth con varios dispositivos, como altavoces, ratones, teclados, etc. Esto es ideal para crear un entorno híbrido que permita la fluidez de las clases en línea y presenciales.

LG interactive digital board has ports on the front such as USB and HDMI.

Diseño de Conectividad Frontal

LG CreateBoard está diseñada con puertos de pantalla frontales, lo que facilita la conexión y desconexión de cables.

*Algunos puertos, incluido el conector de alimentación, se encuentran en el lateral y la parte trasera de la unidad.

LG's interactive digital board is mounted on the lecture room wall, and a remote lecture is being conducted through its screen, using the front-facing speakers and subwoofer.

Altavoz y Subwoofer Frontales

LG CreateBoard ofrece una claridad de audio excepcional gracias a sus potentes altavoces frontales y un subwoofer dedicado. LG CreateBoard proporciona una calidad de sonido fiable que facilita la comunicación y la colaboración efectivas sin necesidad de equipos de audio adicionales.

Thanks to the LG digital board's flicker-free function, even if users look at the screen for a long time, they can use the device with more comfort.

Cuidado Ocular Avanzado

LG CreateBoard ha introducido una función antiparpadeo. Gracias a la reducción del parpadeo de la retroiluminación del monitor, los usuarios pueden usar el dispositivo con mayor comodidad, incluso durante largos periodos.

*Todos los tamaños de los modelos TR3DQ recibieron la certificación oficial sin parpadeo de TUV Rheinland (enero de 2025 a enero de 2028). En la prueba sin parpadeo, se confirmó la ausencia de parpadeo visible e invisible, según los estándares de prueba, en el rango de 0 a 3000 Hz con diferentes ajustes de brillo.

The built-in OPS slot makes installing an OPS easy, providing users with more extended functionality including various PC functions and Windows software without needing external desktops.

Ranura OPS Integrada

LG CreateBoard admite ranuras OPS, lo que permite a los usuarios montar fácilmente el módulo OPS en la parte posterior de la pantalla sin la necesidad de conectarlo a un ordenador externo. Esto habilita diversas funciones de PC y software de Windows.

*OPS: Especificación de conexión abierta

*La ranura OPS se vende por separado

The multi-screen mode features a function that displays multiple screens simultaneously.

Modo Multipantalla

LG CreateBoard admite el modo multipantalla, lo que permite a los usuarios utilizar varias pantallas simultáneamente. Los usuarios pueden tomar notas, reproducir vídeos y navegar por la web al mismo tiempo, mejorando así la eficiencia del trabajo. 

 

 

*El modo multiventana puede no funcionar con algunas aplicaciones.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    65

  • Tecnología de paneles

    VA

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Direct

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    400 nit (Típico)

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Dinámica CR

    5,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    72% (NTSC)

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 X 178

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    6.5ms

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    25%

  • Vida útil

    50,000 Hrs (Min.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    16/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    NO / Sí

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    Sí(3)

  • DP In

    Sí(1)

  • Entrada RGB

    Sí(1, VGA)

  • Entrada de audio

    Sí(1)

  • Entrada RS232C

    Sí(1)

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    Sí(1)

  • Entrada USB

    USB3.0 Type A(5). USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type-C(2)

  • Salida de HDMI

    Sí(1)

  • Salida de audio

    Sí(1), Optical Sí(1, SPDIF)

  • USB táctil

    Sí(3)

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    Sí(1)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Negro

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B：25.6/15/15/43.5mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    34.8Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    41.6Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1488 × 908 × 100mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1628 × 185 × 1014mm

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600 x 400mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    Sí (Slot type)

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Indicador de encendido

  • Llave local de operación

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    Android14(EDLA)

  • Sincronización RS232C

    Sí (LG RS232C Command)

  • PIP

    Sí(1) external source

  • PBP

    Sí(1) external source

  • Compartir pantalla

    Sí (CreateBoard Share)

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    Sí (Energy Saving)

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

    Sí (Fast Power On)

  • HDMI-CEC

  • webRTC

    Sí (CreateBoard Share)

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0℃ to 40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10% to 90%

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Built-In Power

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    140W

  • Máx.

    295W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    478 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1007 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    Sí (20Wx2 + 20W)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Sí / Sí

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

  • Potencia OPS integrada

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese, Estonian, Lithunian

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Opcional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST860F)

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    ≤5ms

  • Precisión (típ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interfaz

    USB2.0

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    3.2mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    0.88

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    Windows10/Windows8/Windows7/Android/Linux/macOS/Chrome

  • Punto multitáctil

    Max 50 puntos

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - CREAR TABLERO

  • CPU

    Octa-core A73x4 +A53x4

  • GPU

    Mali-G52 MP8

  • Memoria (RAM)

    8GB

  • Almacenamiento

    64GB

  • Wifi

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6E)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.3

  • Versión del sistema operativo (Android)

    Android 14(EDLA)

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.