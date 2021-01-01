LG CreateBoard Standard

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Navegador Web
Si necesita una referencia durante una discusión, puede acceder a diversa información en línea en tiempo real con un simple clic en un navegador web. La información necesaria que se encuentra en internet se puede arrastrar y soltar fácilmente en el material que está creando, lo que mejora la productividad de sus reuniones.
*Los usuarios pueden arrastrar y soltar texto, imágenes, enlaces, etc.