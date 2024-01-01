About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V i

Esta solución todo en uno para diversas aplicaciones y distintos entornos te permite controlar calefacción, ventilación y agua caliente al mismo tiempo mediante una conectividad fluida con las unidades interiores.

MULTI_V_5_01

Solución VRF con Tecnología AI

Una solución VRF inteligente que utiliza control AI para un mejor aprovechamiento del espacio.

Diseñado para un rendimiento extraordinario

Experimenta el potente rendimiento de 26 HP, con operación garantizada en temperaturas de -30℃ a 52℃, rendimiento completo en temperaturas de -10℃ a 43℃, incomparable para un sistema de unidad única.

MULTI-V-i

*Rango de pequeña capacidad asegurando 4, 5 y 6 HP.

La gestión inteligente comienza con el control de energía objetivo AI

Utiliza datos sobre los patrones de comportamiento del usuario y detecta automáticamente la temperatura, las personas, la estación del año y los niveles de humedad para crear un ambiente interior óptimo, al mismo tiempo que reduce el consumo de energía.

Las características clave del producto y de la IA se muestran en una tabla.

Las características clave del producto y de la IA se muestran en una tabla.

MULTI_V_5_11_SP_re

MULTI_V_5_11_SP_re

MULTI V i es una solución de aplicación para

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra

Descarga de catálogos, folletos y documentos

Tipo de recursosTítuloTamaño

Para obtener manuales o materiales relacionados con el apoyo de ingeniería, ve a descarga de recursos

