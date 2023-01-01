About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla LED para producción virtual

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar a un distribuidor

Pantalla LED para producción virtual

LBCK039-GN

Pantalla LED para producción virtual

-45 degree side view with infill image

Pantalla LED de techo para
producción virtual

Un estudio de producción virtual con paredes curvas de LED y LED de techo y piso está capturando video de un escenario de montaña con nieve.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Instalación y mantenimiento sencillos

El módulo se puede quitar fácilmente con la herramienta dedicada (con acceso de servicio selectivo delantero o trasero). Los pines de posicionamiento y los imanes ayudan a realizar los ajustes del panel con precisión y rapidez, lo que garantiza un montaje de pantalla sin inconvenientes.

Las partes 'pasadores de posicionamiento', 'ensamblaje magnético', 'manijas cómodas', 'bloqueo rápido y control con una mano' en el gabinete están ampliadas.

Este producto se puede instalar en la parte delantera o trasera.

Capacidad de mantenimiento frontal o trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por opciones de instalación de acuerdo con sus necesidades.

Un estudio de producción virtual con paredes curvas de LED y LED de techo y piso está siendo filmado, y se muestra un controlador compatible junto a él.

Procesador LED Brompton y distribución de datos

Como los controladores Brompton son comunes en la industria de la transmisión y la producción virtual, la serie LBCK ofrece soporte para ellos.

Alto brillo

El LED de techo con 5,000 nits permite utilizar la serie LBCK para iluminación alternativa en XR y producción virtual.

En un estudio, los LED de techo se instalan en tamaños de aproximadamente 400 m2, 50-100 m2 y 20-50 m2, respectivamente. El escenario en la pantalla LED aparece muy brillante.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del modelo

LBCK039-GN

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Configuración de píxeles

Single SMD

Distancia entre píxeles

3.91

Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

64x128

Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

250x500

Peso por módulo (kg)

1.4

N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

2x2

Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

128x256

Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

500x1,000x66.05

Superficie del bastidor (m2)

0.5

Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

12.4

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

24.9

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

65,536

Planitud del bastidor (mm)

±0.3

Material del bastidor

Die-casting Magnesium

Acceso al servicio

Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

5,000

Temperatura del color (K)

2,000~11,000

Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visión (vertical)

155

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Uniformidad del color

±0.003Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

6,000:1

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

16 (PQ, HLG)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

300

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

100

Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

600

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

1,024

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

341

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

2,047

Alimentación (V)

100 to 240

Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

50 / 60

Tasa de actualización (Hz)

3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

-30℃ to +45℃

Humedad de funcionamiento

10~99%RH

Índice IP Frontal

IP30

Índice IP Trasero

IP30

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

ESTÁNDAR

Certificación

CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

Entorno

RoHS

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

(Brompton SX40)

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina a 90 grados

X

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.