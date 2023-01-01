About Cookies on This Site

OLED Transparente Táctil

55EW5TK-A

55EW5TK-A

OLED Transparente Táctil

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Ver más allá, señalización táctil OLED transparente de LG

Un hombre está haciendo su trabajo mirando los datos que se muestran en la pantalla OLED transparente.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Un nuevo nivel de
vista transparente

La señalización OLED transparente de LG ilumina espacios que alguna vez estuvieron ocultos detrás de la pantalla, armonizando completamente con su entorno.
Con colores vívidos y claros con alta transparencia, esta pantalla brinda mejoras visuales a los objetos colocados detrás de ella, brindando a los espectadores un impresionante factor "wow".
No solo eso, puede responder de acuerdo con el toque de los espectadores, lo que tiene un gran potencial para diversas aplicaciones donde se requieren interacciones con los clientes.

LG Transparent OLED Signage muestra vívidamente los fuegos artificiales, haciendo que la pantalla se vea más colorida en armonía con la vista nocturna real detrás de ella.

Colores vivos y precisos

Con píxeles autoiluminados, la pantalla mantiene colores vivos y una alta relación de contraste incluso cuando la pantalla se vuelve transparente. Hace que el contenido cobre vida desde amplios ángulos de visión, y el contenido se mezcla con su entorno de forma natural y sin problemas.

Un hombre obtiene información a través de la pantalla OLED transparente que muestra fotos del menú de postres.

Toque P-Cap intuitivo

Al agregar una película de sensor táctil P-Cap a la pantalla, las posibilidades de uso se expanden a varias industrias donde los servicios de interacción con el cliente son exigentes. Los usuarios pueden disfrutar de su contenido fascinante con la punta de los dedos sin demoras.

En una sala de exhibición de automóviles, un hombre está cambiando el color del automóvil en la pantalla al tocar la pantalla de señalización OLED transparente instalada frente al automóvil.

La información sobre el Coliseo se muestra en la pantalla OLED transparente instalada frente al modelo del Coliseo.

Alta transparencia

La tecnología OLED de LG hace que la señalización táctil OLED transparente tenga una estructura más delgada sin unidad de retroiluminación ni capa de cristal líquido, logrando una alta transparencia del 33 % incluso con la película táctil P-Cap. Mientras muestra claramente los objetos detrás de la pantalla, superpone la información relevante justo delante de ellos.
Fije vidrio templado delgado y transparente a la pantalla para maximizar la protección del producto y la seguridad del usuario.

Vidrio templado protector

Tocar una pantalla directamente puede causar daños o rayones. El vidrio frontal templado protege el producto de tales impactos externos y su vidrio antiastillas está diseñado para minimizar las lesiones de los clientes. * * Resina ópticamente transparente.

Diseño expandible

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage está diseñado como una pantalla semiensamblada, lo que significa que puede instalarlo de varias maneras para que encaje en estructuras y espacios existentes. Con una variedad de formas de instalación*, puede complementar cualquier lugar en el que se instale.

Una mujer está comprobando el contenido con una señalización OLED transparente instalada junto a la ventana.

*Los accesorios de instalación no son suministrados por LG.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

Screen size

55"

panel technology

OLED

Back Light Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920x1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

Contrast Ratio

150000 : 1

Color gamut

BT709 120%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 X 178

Color Depth

10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

Response time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Hard coating (2H)

Life time

30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Portrait / Landscape

Yes

Transparency

33% (SET)

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

Input

HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type A(1,Touch Control Board only)

Output

DP Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB2.0 Type B(1)), RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Matt Silver

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

Weight(Head)

12.9Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Packed Weight

24.5Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1345 x 945 x 207mm

Protection Glass

Depth 3.0mm, Tempered / Chemical strengthening (Chemical strengthening), Anti-Reflective (Coating), Shatter-Proof

KEY FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory 16GB, Temperature Sensor

SW

webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (PM mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

280W (TBD)

Max.

300W (TBD)

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

TBD

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes (v2.9)

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes (v1.7 / v1.9)

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes (v3.11)

Signage 365 Care

Yes (v2.7)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG,
IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M(TBD) for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5,20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, Touch Cable Holder 2EA, MCX Cable Holder 4EA

SPECIAL FEATURE

Touch - Available object size for touch

Ø12 mm ↑

Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)

120ms ↓

Touch - Accuracy

3.5mm

Touch - Interface

USB2.0

Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

3.0T (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)

Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

84% (Typ.)

Touch - Operating System Support

Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Touch - Multi touch point

Max 10 Points

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.