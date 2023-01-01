About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla exterior FHD con clasificación IP

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar a un distribuidor

Pantalla exterior FHD con clasificación IP

22XE1J-B

Pantalla exterior FHD con clasificación IP

vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Pantalla versátil para exteriores adecuada para su negocio

Los anuncios de llantas se muestran en un 22XE1J instalado en la parte superior del lubricador de gas. Una señora que entra a un café mira el anuncio en el 22XE1J que está instalado en la pared del edificio.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Un 22XE1J está instalado en la pared en la entrada del edificio con otro 22XE1J abajo en un soporte para propósitos de reserva. La dama de las gafas de sol está usando la pantalla 22XE1J con una superposición táctil para hacer una reserva. La pantalla permanece visible incluso bajo la luz solar directa.

Alta visibilidad en entornos brillantes

Con un brillo de 1.500 nits, 22XE1J cuenta con una alta visibilidad en entornos luminosos. Además, su clara visibilidad puede ofrecer una variedad de información incluso a aquellos que usan gafas de sol polarizadas.

 

El de la izquierda muestra un 22XE1J instalado en la pared que muestra su tamaño de 21.5 &quot;. A la derecha, hay varios tipos de pantallas: tipo colgante, tipo quiosco y instalación independiente.

Pantalla versátil de 21.5" de tamaño

El tamaño pequeño y ligero de 21.5 pulgadas permite un uso flexible en varios espacios. En particular, puede instalar la pantalla de varias maneras, lo que permite una alta utilización para pequeñas y medianas empresas (PYMES) y grandes empresas.

 

El 22XE1J está protegido contra el polvo, la luz solar directa, la lluvia y la nieve.

Protección asegurada con diseño IP56

La pantalla está sellada con diseño IP56 para un funcionamiento fiable. Está diseñado para ser no solo impermeable sino también resistente a la intemperie contra los efectos dañinos del sol, la lluvia, la nieve, el polvo y el viento, que es una característica esencial para la aplicación en exteriores.

 

Una pantalla funciona bien en un entorno de -30 ~ 50 ° C.

Amplio rango de temperatura de funcionamiento

22XE1J se puede utilizar en un amplio rango de temperaturas de funcionamiento, lo que resulta en menos restricciones para la instalación en exteriores.

 

El 22XE1J tiene un revestimiento de conformación que lo hace resistente al polvo y la salinidad en la humedad.

Revestimiento de conformación

Conformal Coating* mejora la fiabilidad de la placa de circuito, la placa de alimentación protegiéndola contra el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

* Revestimiento de conformación: películas protectoras delgadas / membranas respiratorias que filtran el vapor de agua y los desechos sólidos

La pantalla 22XE1J puede ajustar su brillo automáticamente de acuerdo con la luz ambiental.

Control de brillo inteligente

El brillo de la pantalla se ajusta automáticamente en función de la luz ambiental. El brillo aumenta en la luz para una mejor visibilidad, mientras que se reduce en la oscuridad para una gestión eficiente de la energía.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

Quad Core SoC* puede ejecutar varias tareas al mismo tiempo sin un reproductor multimedia separado. Además, la plataforma webOS 4.1 mejora la comodidad del usuario con una interfaz de usuario intuitiva y herramientas simples de desarrollo de aplicaciones.

Varias tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma del sistema operativo web.

* Sistema en chip

Fácil distribución de contenido y actualización de SW

22XE1J cuenta con Wi-Fi integrado*, Bluetooth, Beacon que facilita la distribución de contenido de forma inalámbrica y la actualización del firmware. En particular, utilizando Beacon y BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), el gerente de la tienda puede realizar diversas actividades promocionales, como proporcionar cupones promocionales o información del producto al visitante en tiempo real.

El propietario de la tienda puede distribuir contenido fácilmente y actualizar el firmware mediante una conexión inalámbrica como Wi-Fi o Bluetooth.

* El rendimiento de Wi-Fi puede variar según el router y las circunstancias.

Monitoreo Web (Control Manager)

Esta es una solución de monitoreo basada en la web, que proporciona una facilidad de control para el usuario. Permite a los usuarios tener acceso completo en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento desde su teléfono móvil y PC, siempre y cuando estén conectados a una red mientras tienen acceso a datos actuales y pasados. Permite a los usuarios monitorear la unidad, realizar cualquier ajuste y controlarla de forma remota en tiempo real.

El usuario puede monitorear y controlar sus pantallas a través de un teléfono móvil y una computadora portátil.

Servicio LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallos y los servicios de control remoto, apoyando el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie 22XE1J instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo LG basada en la nube.

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región, y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, póngase en contacto con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Tipo de luz de fondo

Borde

Brillo

1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

16,7 millones de colores

Gama de colores

NTSC 72%

Relación de contraste

1,000:1 (Typ.)

Dinámica CR

800,000:1

Vida útil

70.000 horas (típ.)

Resolución nativa

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

24/7

Tecnología de paneles

IPS (AHVA)

Retrato/Paisaje

Sí/Sí

QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

Frecuencia de actualización

60Hz

Tiempo de respuesta

25ms (G to G)

Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

21.5

Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

Haze 25%

Transparencia

N/D

Ángulo de visión (AxV)

178º x 178º

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada de audio

NO

Salida de audio

NO

Conexión en cadena

NO

DP In

NO

Salida de DP

NO

Entrada DVI-D

NO

Salida de altavoz externo

Entrada HDMI

SÍ (1ea)

Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

2.2/1.4

Salida de HDMI

NO

Entrada de infrarrojos

NO

Salida de infrarrojos

NO

Entrada RGB

NO

Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

SÍ (1ea)

Salida RJ45 (LAN)

NO

Entrada RS232C

Salida RS232C

NO

USB táctil

NO

Entrada USB

USB 2.0 tipo A (1ea)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

Color del marco

Black

Ancho del marco

38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

632 x 394 x 187mm

Manija

NO

Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

N/D

Peso empaquetado

10Kg

Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

100 x 100 mm

Peso (Cabezal)

8.3Kg

Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

N/D

VIDRIO DE PROTECCIÓN

Antirreflectante

Grado de protección

N/D

Infrarrojo - Resistencia (IR)

A prueba de roturas

Templado / Fortalecimiento químico

Fortalecimiento templado

Espesor

2mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

Sensor de brillo automático

Sensor BLU

NO

Sensor de corriente

NO

VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

Sensor de humedad

Memoria interna (eMMC)

16 GB

Llave local de operación

NO

Sensor de píxeles

NO

Indicador de encendido

Sensor de proximidad

NO

Sensor de temperatura

Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

ID de configuración automática

NO

Sincronización de retroiluminación

NO

Faro

NO

Imagen del logotipo de arranque

Compensación de brillo

NO

Certificación Cisco

NO

Administrador de control

Crestron Connected

NO

Rotación de entrada externa

Conmutador

Reproducción sin obstáculos

Administrador de grupo

HDMI-CEC

Método ISM

Programación de contenidos locales

Sincronización de red local

Network Ready

Imagen sin señal

Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reproducir vía URL

modo PM

Pro:Idiom

Sincronización RS232C

NO

Inversión de escaneo

NO

Rotación de pantalla

Compartir pantalla

NO

Configuración de clonación de datos

Configuración del servidor de SI

Ahorro de energía inteligente

SNMP

Estado del envío

Configuración del modo mosaico

NO

USB Plug & Play

Etiqueta de video

SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

Despertador en LAN

webRTC

Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

Humedad de funcionamiento

5 % to 100 %

Temperatura de funcionamiento

-30 °C to 50 °C

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Tipo de alimentación

Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 392 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Máx.

115W

Apagado

0.5W

Típ.

85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

SONIDO

Altavoz (incorporado)

NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

NO

ErP/Energy Star

Sí/No

Seguridad

CB / NRTL

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

Potencia OPS integrada

NO

Compatible con tipo OPS

NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

Connected Care

CMS móvil

NO

Promota

Nube SuperSign

NO

SuperSign CMS

SuperSign Control+

SuperSign WB

NO

IDIOMA

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

Básico

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

Opcional

NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

Luz solar directa

Calificación IP

IP56

Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

N/D

Protección de energía

N/D

Calibración inteligente

N/D

Inclinación (boca abajo)

Max. 15 degree

Inclinación (boca arriba)

N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

Precisión (típ.)

N/D

Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

N/D

Interfaz

N/D

Punto multitáctil

N/D

Soporte del sistema operativo

N/D

Espesor del vidrio protector

N/D

Transmisión del vidrio protector

N/D

Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

N/D

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.