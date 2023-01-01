We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
serie UH5E
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tamaño de Pantalla
-
86"
-
Resolución
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brillo (típico, cd/m²)
-
500
-
Entrada
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Salida
-
Audio (Apagado/Fijo/Variable)
-
Control externo
-
RS232C Entrada/Salida (Conector telefónico de 4 clavijas), RJ45 (LAN) Entrada, Entrada IR
-
Peso del bisel
-
14.3mm (A nivel) *Fuera del bisel
-
Dimensión del monitor (An. x Al. x Prof.)
-
1,926.2 x 1,097.2 x 60.6 mm (sin manija ni logo)
-
Peso (cabezal)
-
49kg
-
Dimensiones de la caja (An. x Al. x Prof.)
-
2,073 x 1,260 x 292 mm
-
Peso con el empaque
-
61.1kg
-
Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Temperatura de funcionamiento
-
0°C a 40°C
-
Humedad de funcionamiento
-
10% a 80%
-
Suministro de energía
-
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Tipo de energía
-
Energía incorporada
-
Tip./Máx.
-
215W/280W
-
Ahorro de energía inteligente
-
151W
-
Seguridad
-
CB/NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Clase “A”/CE/KC
-
ErP
-
Sí (Solo EU)/Sí (Energy Star 8.0)
-
Tipo compatible con OPS
-
Sí
-
Software de gestión de contenido
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Software de control y monitoreo
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Básico
-
Control remoto, Cable de alimentación, QSG, Cable DP (1.8 m), Libro de normas, Teléfono para género RS232C
-
Opcional
-
Kit OPS (KT-OPSF), Instalación en pared (LSW640A/B)