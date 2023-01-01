About Cookies on This Site

serie UH5E

Especificaciones

Recurso

serie UH5E

86UH5E-B

serie UH5E

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

Tamaño de Pantalla

86"

Resolución

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brillo (típico, cd/m²)

500

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Salida

Audio (Apagado/Fijo/Variable)

Control externo

RS232C Entrada/Salida (Conector telefónico de 4 clavijas), RJ45 (LAN) Entrada, Entrada IR

ESPECIFICACIÓN MECÁNICA

Peso del bisel

14.3mm (A nivel) *Fuera del bisel

Dimensión del monitor (An. x Al. x Prof.)

1,926.2 x 1,097.2 x 60.6 mm (sin manija ni logo)

Peso (cabezal)

49kg

Dimensiones de la caja (An. x Al. x Prof.)

2,073 x 1,260 x 292 mm

Peso con el empaque

61.1kg

Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™

600 x 400 mm

CONDICIONES DEL AMBIENTE

Temperatura de funcionamiento

0°C a 40°C

Humedad de funcionamiento

10% a 80%

ENERGÍA

Suministro de energía

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Tipo de energía

Energía incorporada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Tip./Máx.

215W/280W

Ahorro de energía inteligente

151W

CERTIFICACIÓN

Seguridad

CB/NRTL

EMC

FCC Clase “A”/CE/KC

ErP

Sí (Solo EU)/Sí (Energy Star 8.0)

COMPATIBILIDAD DEL REPRODUCTOR MULTIMEDIA

Tipo compatible con OPS

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

Software de gestión de contenido

SuperSign CMS

Software de control y monitoreo

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESORIO

Básico

Control remoto, Cable de alimentación, QSG, Cable DP (1.8 m), Libro de normas, Teléfono para género RS232C

Opcional

Kit OPS (KT-OPSF), Instalación en pared (LSW640A/B)

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.