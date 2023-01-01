We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Video Wall serie SM5E
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tamaño de Pantalla
-
55"
-
Resolución
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brillo (Tipo, cd/m²)
-
500
-
Entrada
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Salida
-
DP, Audio
-
Control externo
-
RS232C Entrada/salida, RJ45 (LAN) Entrada/salida, Entrada IR
-
Peso del bisel
-
0.9 mm (Plano), B a B 1.8 mm
-
Dimensión del monitor (ancho × alto × profundidad)
-
1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm
-
Peso (cabezal)
-
18.6 kg
-
Dimensiones del cartón (ancho × alto × profundidad)
-
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Peso con el empaque
-
25.3 kg
-
Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Temperatura de funcionamiento
-
0 °C a 40 °C
-
Humedad de funcionamiento
-
10% a 80%
-
Suministro de energía
-
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Tipo de energía
-
Energía incorporada
-
Típico
-
160 W
-
Máx
-
180 W
-
Ahorro de energía inteligente
-
80 W
-
Seguridad
-
CB/NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Clase “A” / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Sí (para la UE) / N/A
-
Tipo compatible con OPS
-
Sí (Acceso a red inalámbrica)
-
Software de gestión de contenido
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Software de control y monitoreo
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Opcional
-
Montaje en pared (horizontal: WM-L640V, vertical: WM-P640V) Kit OPS (KT-OPSF)