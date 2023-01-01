About Cookies on This Site

Techo suspendido

LG Ceiling Suspended ofrece un potente rendimiento de refrigeración y calefacción, al tiempo que proporciona un diseño moderno que se integra perfectamente en cualquier tipo de espacio.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_20112017_D_1511144269793

 

 

Techo suspendido

La estética moderna y de buen gusto se mezcla perfectamente con el ambiente interior

Características Línea
Características
Consulta para comprar
air-solution_02_Differentiated_Design_20112017_D_1511144351558

 

 

Diseño diferenciado

La galardonada elegancia de la unidad suspendida del techo incluye además el impresionante diseño en forma de V y la paleta negra.

Potente refrigeración y calefacción

Su potente rendimiento de refrigeración y calefacción permite el funcionamiento en grandes áreas. El flujo de aire puede alcanzar hasta 15 m de distancia del aire acondicionado.

air-solution_04_Two_Thermistors_Control_(Optional)_20112017_D_1511144527277

 

 

Control de dos termistores (opcional)

Un panel de control opcional incluye un segundo termistor, lo que permite un control preciso de la temperatura interior desde múltiples lugares.

Fácil instalación y mantenimiento

La velocidad y facilidad de instalación se han mejorado gracias a una estructura de filtro de entrada y salida de un solo toque y un filtro simplificado de dos piezas, que se desliza hacia fuera para facilitar la limpieza y el mantenimiento.

air-solution_06_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_Line_Up_20112017_D_1511144662591

 

 

Ceiling Suspended & Floor Convertible Line Up