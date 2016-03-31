LG Opens G5 Pre-orders for Philippine Customers

One of the world’s most anticipated smartphones to be available in the country this month

MANILA, Philippines — LG Electronics’ latest flagship smartphone, the LG G5, sold over 15,000 units in South Korea on its first launch day last March 31, 2016. Record-breaking sales figures for the G5 far exceeded that of the LG G4, which kicked off its phenomenal run with 5,000 units sold on the first day in South Korea, one of Asia’s leading smartphone markets.

The new smartphone, which features a unique modular design and compatibility with a wide-range of innovative accessories, made a big splash at the Mobile World Congress 2016. The G5 clinched the Best Mobile Handsets and Devices Award, the top honor at the annual event held in Barcelona.

“The LG G5 and Friends were designed and developed to give our consumers a more playful smartphone experience,” said Jay Won, LG Philippines VP for Mobile Communications. “Our strong sales figures recognize our efforts to bring a truly unique innovation to the global market, and very soon, to the Philippine smartphone scene.”

Be the first to play

With its unique modular design, the G5 allows users to take their mobile experiences and tech needs to the next level. They can turn the device into a camera with dedicated hardware and increased battery life, a high-fidelity music player, or as the hub of the Friends—a collection of fun companion devices—with the new digital eco-system LG Playground.

For the first time, LG’s flagship comes with a set of Friends devices to suit your lifestyle.

Among others, the LG CAM Plus turns the LG G5 to an instant digital camera. Designed for a seamless experience for capturing photos, there’s a dedicated shutter button which allows users to half-press to automatically focus on a subject before taking photos. It also has a dedicated knob which can control zooming in and out, as well as effortlessly switching from its default 78-degree normal lens rear camera to 135-degree wide angle lens. Simultaneously take photos while shooting videos with LG CAM Plus’ dedicated recording button. The module also comes with an additional 1,200 mAh battery embedded, allowing users to shoot photos and videos as much as they please.

LG Philippines will accept pre-orders starting April 18 until May 1, 2016, with the devices rolling out as early as May 3. Apart from the additional one year extended warranty, customers who pre order their G5 units will also get a free LG CAM Plus (worth P3,000), and the LG Quick Cover Case (worth P1,500) which allows users to answer calls without having to flip the cover open.

Registration and reservation are accepted at LG concept stores, partner dealers, and Lazada.PH by visiting http://www.lazada.com.ph/lgg5/. Customers can pay the P 5,000 pre-order fee through cash, straight payment, or credit card. Remaining balance can be paid when the customer claims their unit from May 3 onwards. G5 customers must present the official receipt and a valid ID to claim the LG G5 and freebie at the stores they registered at.

For more information on the LG G5 pre-order process and other mobile innovations, visit http://www.lg.com/ph/inside-lg/lgg5preorder, or like the LG Mobile Philippines Facebook page, or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.