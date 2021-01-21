LG’S WEBOS 6.0 SMART TV PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR HOW VIEWERS CONSUME CONTENT TODAY

New Home Screen, Magic Remote and Functionality Bring LG TV

Owners the Most Intuitive and Enjoyable User Experience Yet

LG Electronics (LG) today announces the introduction of webOS 6.0 for its 2021 OLED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs. Paired with the new Magic Remote, the latest version of the company’s acclaimed smart TV platform offers viewers a more enjoyable and intuitive content discovery experience. The upgraded LG ThinQ AI in webOS 6.0 supports new voice commands for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making TV management and searching across streaming services, internet and broadcast channels easier than ever before.

Users familiar with webOS will immediately notice the attractively updated home screen redesigned for enhanced usability and to meet the needs of viewers’ changing content consumption habits. The New Home screen provides faster access to the most frequently used apps and streamlines content discovery with recommendations based on the user’s preferences and viewing history. All displayed full-screen to show preferred content and related information at one glance, the New Home acts as a central hub for settings and the greater webOS ecosystem.

Beyond the new premium design, Magic Remote offers simpler controls when using voice recognition with LG’s multi-AI offerings of LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Simple to navigate, slick, easy to hold and use, the new Magic Remote offers more user-friendly features including faster connections between the TV and other devices and hot keys for accessing popular content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.* Magic Tap, a one-touch NFC function on the Magic Remote, provides instant access to a host of exciting viewing possibilities. By simply touching an NFC-enabled smartphone to the remote, viewers can share content from their phones to the TV or vice versa. Users can view content stored on their mobile phones on their LG TVs while continuing to use their favorite smartphone apps and features.

Leveraging the latest in AI technology, TV voice controls and Magic Remote, all viewers have to do to get the info they need is speak up. Magic Explorer, an enhanced version of LG’s Magic Link, delivers informative content related to what’s showing on screen so viewers can learn more about the actors, locations and other items of interest in the movies and shows they’re watching. The content dependent feature also delivers the easiest and friendliest shopping experience for products appearing across select broadcast channels and LG TV services including Live TV, Gallery, Settings and TV Guide by changing the color of the cursor whenever Magic Explorer has information to share.

What’s more, the new Next Picks feature analyzes viewers’ preferences to discover more content suited to their tastes. Using viewing history data, Next Picks recommends two live programs from broadcast or set-top box offerings as well as one VOD title or app that viewers will find most to their liking, saving viewers the time and hassle of finding what to watch next.

“The latest version of our user-friendly open TV platform webOS 6.0 represents the most significant update since we first introduced webOS in 2014,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. “With the new edition of webOS, LG is demonstrating its commitment of offering services, products and technologies that respond to the needs and wants of our valued customers.”

* Hot keys selection vary by country.

