LG Washing Machine Stacking Kit (Black)
Compatible LG Models
Washer: FV1410S4M, FV1412S3B
Dryer: RV08VHP2M, RV10VHP2B
Convenient shelf for easy load removal
*Compatible with selected LG washers and dryers. Please refer to compatibility information for specific products.
