Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM CK43N 300W Party Speaker

Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM CK43N 300W Party Speaker

CK43N
front view
45 degree view with right side forward
45 degree view with left side forward
diagonal top view of multimedia receiver
front view of multimedia receiver
back view of multimedia receiver

Key Features

  • Multiple Inputs
  • Twin Spinning Wheels
  • Wireless Party Link
  • Multi Jukebox
  • TV Sound Sync
More

Front view of LG XBOOM CK43N. Behind them, a neon sound graphic is coming up from the horizon.

LG XBOOM CK43N

Boom up the party

Let the beat move through you. The LG XBOOM CK43N is made for your parties with its powerful bass and versatile device connectivity.

Front view of the LG XBOOM CK43N. The two USB ports are shown zoomed in. Behind the product, silhouettes of partygoers are visible.

Multiple Inputs

Play your music effortlessly

Your speaker system supports a stereo auxiliary input as well as two USB ports, ready to accept to play various music with ease.

text only

Twin Spinning Wheels

Take control of your party

Easily control the volume and track with smooth spinning wheels on the front part of the horizontal main unit. 

Top view of the CK43N. There are pink and blue neon graphics around the twin spinning wheels. The left wheel allows you to search musics, and the right wheel controls the volume.

Wireless Party Link

Amp up your party

Connect two LG XBOOM party speakers to scale up your party sound. You can mix and match your audio on any compatible speakers too.

On the left is a diagonal image of the LG XBOOM CK43N and on the right is a diagonal image of the OK99M. A neon graphic connects the two products, and together they'll produce 2100 watts of sound.

Multi Jukebox

Create a playlist with your friends

You can connect up to three devices to your speakers via Bluetooth. Build a playlist on the fly and seamlessly control it without interruptions.

A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM CK43N with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.

TV Sound Sync

Immerse yourself in entertainment

Enjoy your favorite TV shows, sports, or movie with a powerful sound. No wires need to connect your speakers to your LG TV as well as easily adjust the volume with a TV remote.

LG CK43N is placed on the living room. Above the speaker, LG TV is hung on the wall showing a movie scene.

