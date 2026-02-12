How Many Watts does a Washing Machine Use and How to Save Electricity

Several factors determine how many watts your washing machine uses per cycle. Being mindful of them can lead to significant savings.

✔ Water Temperature: This is the single biggest factor. Around 80–90% of a washing machine’s energy consumption comes from heating the water. A hot wash (60°C or higher) uses significantly more electricity than a warm or cold wash.

✔ Wash Cycle Selection: A heavy-duty or “sanitize” cycle will run longer and use hotter water, increasing kWh consumption. Conversely, an “eco” program is designed to save energy.

✔ Load Size: Washing a full load is more energy-efficient than washing half-loads. Modern LG washing machines with AI DD™ technology solve this by automatically detecting the load’s weight and fabric softness to select the optimal washing pattern, ensuring a perfect clean without wasting energy.

✔ Machine Age and Condition: Older machines are generally less energy-efficient. Regular maintenance, such as cleaning the filter, can also help your machine run more efficiently.