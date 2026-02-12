We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Tips
How to Use an Automatic Washing Machine
Welcome to the world of effortless laundry! If you're new to using an automatic washing machine, you've come to the right place. This guide is designed specifically for first-time users, providing clear, practical steps on how to use a washing machine effectively and safely. Understanding the basics – from initial setup to selecting the right cycle and adding detergent correctly – not only prevents potential damage or inefficient washing but also ensures your clothes receive the best possible care. Let's walk through the process together, making sure you feel confident using your new appliance from the very first wash.
How-to
Getting Started with Your New LG Automatic Washing Machine
Before you start washing, a few initial checks and setup steps are crucial for the proper functioning and longevity of your machine. Don't skip these basics!
Before Your Laundry
Quick Unboxing and Initial Setup Checklist
Stpe 1
Remove Transit Bolts
This is critical! Transit bolts secure the drum during shipping but must be removed before use. Leaving them in will cause severe vibration and damage. Check your manual for their location (usually at the back) and how to remove them. Keep them safe in case you need to move the machine in the future.
Step 2
Level the Machine
Use a spirit level to ensure the machine sits perfectly flat on the floor. Most machines have adjustable feet. A level machine prevents excessive noise and vibration during spin cycles.
Step 3
Connect Hoses
Securely connect the water inlet hose(s) to the correct taps (hot/cold if applicable) and the back of the machine. Ensure the drain hose is correctly positioned in your standpipe or sink – not too high (causes draining issues) or too low (can siphon water). Make sure there are no kinks in the hoses.
Step 4
Plug In and Power On
Connect the power cord to a grounded outlet. Avoid using extension cords.
Step 5
Understand Control Panel and Symbols
The control panel might look complex at first, but it's logically laid out. Key components include:
✓ Start/Pause Button: Starts or temporarily stops a cycle.
✓ Cycle Selector Dial/Buttons: Used to choose the main wash program (e.g., Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Delicates).
✓ Display Screen: Shows the selected cycle, settings, estimated remaining time, and error codes.
✓ Option Buttons: Allow customization (Temperature, Spin Speed, Rinse+, Pre Wash, etc.). Common symbols might include a thermometer (temperature), a spiral (spin speed), a water drop (rinse), or a T-shirt icon (cycle types). Refer to your specific model's manual for a full explanation.
Step-by-Step Guide
How to Use Your LG Automatic Washing Machine
Now that your machine is set up and your laundry is prepped, let's learn how to use an LG washing machine cycle by cycle.
Step 1
Powering On and Selecting the Right Wash Program
1. Press the Power button.
2. Turn the cycle selector dial (or press buttons) to choose the best program for your load. Consider the main fabric type and soil level. Common programs include Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Delicates/Hand Wash, Allergy Care/Baby Steam Care.
Step 2
Customizing Settings: Water Temperature, Spin Speed, and Other Options
Once you've selected a program, you can often customize it:
✓ Temperature (Temp.): Press the button to cycle through options (e.g., Cold, 20°C, 40°C, 60°C). Choose based on fabric type and stain removal needs. Colder washes save energy; hotter washes sanitize.
✓ Spin Speed: Select the spin speed (e.g., 400, 800, 1200 RPM). Higher speeds extract more water; lower speeds are gentler.
✓ Other Options: Depending on your model, you might add Rinse+, Pre Wash, or Intensive.
Step 3
Adding Detergent and Fabric Softener Correctly
Using the dispenser drawer correctly is crucial:
✓ Main Wash Compartment ('II' or 'Main'): Add liquid or powder detergent here. Follow dosage instructions.
✓ Pre Wash Compartment ('I' or 'Pre'): Only add detergent here if using Pre Wash.
✓ Fabric Softener Compartment (Flower icon or 'Softener'): Add liquid softener here, not exceeding the MAX line.
Important: Never mix powder and liquid. Avoid overfilling. Use the correct amount – too much causes excess suds, too little results in poor cleaning.
Step 4
Starting the Wash Cycle and What to Expect
1. Close the door securely.
2. Press the Start/Pause button.
3. The machine will lock the door, may weigh the load, and then start filling with water. The display will show the estimated time remaining.
4. It's normal to hear water filling, the drum rotating, and the motor working.
Programs & Features
Understanding Specially LG Automatic Washing Machine
LG washing machines offer innovative features that go beyond basic washing.
Understanding these LG washing machine programs helps you get the most out of your appliance.
Leveraging special LG cycles #1
Steam™
Select models use steam to penetrate fabrics, helping remove allergens, reduce wrinkles, and refresh clothes. The Allergy Care™ cycle uses steam to eliminate up to 99.9% of allergens like dust mites.
Leveraging special LG cycles #2
TurboWash™ / TurboWash™360°
This technology significantly reduces cycle times. Powerful jets spray water and detergent directly onto clothes. TurboWash™360° can complete a standard cycle in just 39 minutes.
Leveraging special LG cycles #3
AI DD™
This intelligent system senses the fabric's softness and automatically selects the optimal washing motions from its 6 Motion DD database, providing superior cleaning and 18% more fabric protection.
Smart Features
LG ThinQ™ App
Many modern LG ThinQ washing machines offer Wi-Fi connectivity. By downloading the LG ThinQ™ app, you can:
✓ Remote Start & Monitoring: Start/stop cycles and check remaining time remotely.
✓ Download Cycle: Access additional specialized cycles.
✓ Smart Diagnosis™: Troubleshoot minor issues directly through the app.
✓ Energy Monitoring: Track energy consumption. Connecting is simple – follow the app's instructions.
FAQ
Q.
What does “automatic washing machine” mean?
A.
An automatic washing machine automatically controls washing, rinsing, and spinning without manual intervention. Unlike semi-automatic models, you only need to add clothes and detergent—then select a program.
Q.
How do I use an LG automatic washing machine step by step?
A.
Turn on the power, choose a wash program, add detergent and softener to the right compartments, close the door, and press Start. The washer will automatically fill with water and begin washing.
Q.
How do I choose the right wash cycle?
A.
Select a program based on fabric and soil level — Cotton for daily wear, Mixed Fabric for combined loads, and Delicate for silk or wool.
Q.
Where should I put detergent and fabric softener?
A.
Add detergent to the main compartment (‘II’) and softener to the flower-marked softener section. Never mix powder and liquid detergent.