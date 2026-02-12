How to Use an Automatic Washing Machine

Once you've selected a program, you can often customize it:

✓ Temperature (Temp.): Press the button to cycle through options (e.g., Cold, 20°C, 40°C, 60°C). Choose based on fabric type and stain removal needs. Colder washes save energy; hotter washes sanitize.

✓ Spin Speed: Select the spin speed (e.g., 400, 800, 1200 RPM). Higher speeds extract more water; lower speeds are gentler.

✓ Other Options: Depending on your model, you might add Rinse+, Pre Wash, or Intensive.