What Is a Refrigerator & How It Keeps Food Fresh

1. Evaporation (Heat Absorption): Inside the refrigerator (evaporator coils), the liquid refrigerant absorbs heat from the food, evaporating into a low-pressure gas. This cools the interior.

2. Compression: The compressor sucks in this gas and compresses it, increasing its pressure and temperature.

3. Condensation (Heat Release): This hot gas flows into the condenser coils (outside the fridge), releases heat to the room air, and condenses back into a liquid.