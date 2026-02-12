We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
We scroll, swipe, and tap "likes" every day.
But are we really connecting with each other?
Perhaps what we need are heart-to-heart connections.
It's why we're bringing our “Life’s Good" message through the universal language of music
Create a tune for your someone special with LG Radio Optimism.
It’s easy. Think of someone special and put in a few words about them.
Then a one and only song comes to life, ready to be shared with a smile.
The moment you make a heartfelt song for someone, and the moment you receive one from other special, that's when a real connection lets us truly experience Life's Good.
How to ㅡ make your song
Just a couple of taps — it’s that easy.
Tap ‘Let's Make a Hit’ to join and begin your story. Choose your preferred language to get started.
Who are you, and who’s this track for?
The more you share — a memory, a moment, or something only you two know — the better your lyrics will be.
Once you’re done, we’ll turn it into a track and custom cover art.
Time to shape the sound. Choose a genre — from hip-hop to K-pop — and pick a vibe that matches your story.
Send it to someone ㅡ and let it play on Radio Optimism.
*Some content has been generated using AI for illustrative purposes.
*Supported languages may vary by country or region.