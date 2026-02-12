About Cookies on This Site

A woman wearing a red hiking jacket is standing in a place where the vast ocean and snow-covered mountains can be seen.

Make the tunes and
someone's day

We scroll, swipe, and tap "likes" every day. 

But are we really connecting with each other?

Perhaps what we need are heart-to-heart connections.

A young woman wearing a white sweater and jeans is lying on a sofa, liking her friend's post on social media with her phone.

It's why we're bringing our “Life’s Good" message through the universal language of music

Create a tune for your someone special with LG Radio Optimism.

It’s easy. Think of someone special and put in a few words about them.

Then a one and only song comes to life, ready to be shared with a smile.

The moment you make a heartfelt song for someone, and the moment you receive one from other special, that's when a real connection lets us truly experience Life's Good.

Make your song now

How to ㅡ make your song

Just a couple of taps — it’s that easy.

On the right side of the banner, there are various icons related to Radio Optimism and Life's Good. On the left side of the banner, there are various icons related to Radio Optimism and Life's Good.

Radio Optimism

The twenty four seven dedication station

Radio Optimism Make your song now

*Some content has been generated using AI for illustrative purposes.

*Supported languages may vary by country or region.

