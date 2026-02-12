About Cookies on This Site

Work, behind the scenes

Work smarter, not harder. Discover LG Affectionate Intelligence in action—boosting productivity, efficiency, and clarity. With LG AI by your side, you can enhance your performance and thrive in your workplace.

A man holding a dog leash heads to an office.

Affectionate Intelligence

Outstanding work begins with an exceptional work environment, and it's more than just furniture and décor. LG AI smart office solutions carefully enhance lighting, sound, and air quality, crafting a space where you can perform at your peak.

pause

LG gram

The Power of Hybrid AI

Offline or online? gram, the Hybrid AI that’s always ready to bring you the best across both worlds. Offline, gram AI lets you securely search and summarize your personal files instantly. Online, gram chat Cloud, powered by GPT-4o, takes your productivity to the next level.

*The products sold may differ by country.
*Register Your Interest: 26 Feb - 11 Mar, Pre-order: 12 Mar - 26 Mar, Launch: 27 Mar

Explore key features

Learn More

Other stories

In a spacious living room, the lights, an LG OLED TV, and LG ThinQ ON are turned on.
Home, smart home

Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human.

Inside a car with two people sitting, the LG AI logo is glowing on the screen.
Drive into the future

Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions.

People are sitting around the table, smiling, and the LG ThinQ is turned on above the table on the left.
Less artificial, more human

LG Affectionate Intelligence

*All images simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Feature Availability.

  • LG gram

    gram chat On-Device

    • *Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
    • *The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
    • *Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user.
    • ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results.
    • ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
    • *This feature supports English and Korean language only.
    • *AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
    • *This feature supports English and Korean language only.
    • **The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
    • **This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
    • **This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
    • ***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

    gram chat Cloud

    • *Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
    • *This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
    • *gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
    • *Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
    • *Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.
    • *While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
    • **Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.