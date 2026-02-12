About Cookies on This Site

Pave your own path forward

No need to live up to preset expectations.
Focus on your needs over what others seek from you.
There’s optimism in daring to do so.
Whether in music or walk of life, be yourself in every way.

Willow Smith is staring at a screen while wearing wireless earphones in a room with music equipment.
You never know till you try

Dare to get started, on whatever it is.
The status quo does nothing for you.
Brave your fears, embrace challenges – and
be prepared to meet an upgraded version of yourself.

Willow Smith is singing and playing an electric guitar in front of a crowd.
Energize through music

Overwhelmed with jitters? Performance may present
pressure, but your passion for music persists. Let LGTONE
Free rekindle the fire within you, XBOOM boost
your willpower, and CineBeam invoke fond recollections.

Willow Smith is writing something in a notebook in a workshop with music equipment.
1
A side view of Willow Smith, wearing wireless earbuds and deep in thought.

A journey in
inspiration

#TONEFree #FuelYourEnergy
#ArtistMustHaves
Sound for every side of you

TONE Free lets you feel the life of every beat.
Every cell tingles with joy as it tunes into each melody.

Explore product

Multi-dimensional sound design
captures the spirit of live concerts

Neon-colored sound waves surround the face of a woman with her eyes closed.

Powerful noise-canceling takes you to
new levels of immersion

When a sound wave passes through a wireless earphone, it comes out as sound.

Ear gels shaped to the curve of your ears
fill your ears with delight

A woman wearing wireless earphones is smiling happily.
1
Willow Smith is holding an electric guitar and smiling broadly in front of a microphone stand.

Whether music or me-time:
it’s all yours

#UltraSizeHighQuality #MovieNight
#MyHomeCinema
Make every moment yours

You’re never bound by anything.
Whether in work mode or relaxation, access and enjoy
content from wherever with LG CineBeam.

Explore product

Brighter, clearer, and better with
Cinema 4K UHD

On a screen framed by a cine beam, a colorful bird flaps its wings in a mix of yellows and blues. The colors spread out around its wings.

Well-fitted for any interior with
ultra-short focus and sleek looks

A cine beam in your living room is playing on a screen, and inside the screen is a person dressed in red enjoying a natural landscape.

Easy searching and browsing with
smart entertainment

Multiple content screens are being shown via CineBeam.
1
LG TONE Free See more
LG CineBeam See more
