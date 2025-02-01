About Cookies on This Site

LG 27-Inch StanbyME 2 1440p Portable Touch Screen

27LX6TDGA
Key Features

  • Super Portable Screen
  • Motion Art Screen
  • Big Tablet Screen
  • webOS Smart TV
  • Picture and Sound
More
LG StanbyME 2, Unframe your world

LG StanbyME 2,
Unframe your world

Super Portable ScreenMotion Art ScreenBig Tablet Screen

Super Portable Screen

Roll it, hang it, detach it

Explore different ways to enjoy content and express your style. Roll the screen around with the adjustable stand. Detach it and hang it up. Or use it like a tablet with the folio cover.

A woman sitting outside, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.
LG StanbyME 2 stood, propped with the folio cover, hung up, and mounted in various living spaces.

Enjoy a long-lasting built-in battery

Detach your LG StanbyME 2’s portable touch screen and watch content for longer. Take the screen everywhere. Improved battery power allows a single charge to deliver up to 4 hours of wireless playback.

Close-up of StanbyME 2 screen being detached, then carried with the folio cover and strap.
Close-up shot of USB-C Cable attached to StanbyME 2.

Now with a USB-C port for better connectivity

Made more convenient. Easily charge and connect your screen with the new USB-C port.

Motion Art Screen

Mood Maker sets the vibe through art in motion

Express your style and taste with artwork through content and themes like clock, weather, turntable, and more. Showcase your favorite visuals with a screen that can act like a digital photo frame.

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Art Posters are on the screens.

Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space

Turntable sets the mood with music 

Sceneries for a daily dose of nature

Date & Time, designed with style

iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.

Innovative, award-winning design

Discover the award-winning StanbyME 2, our art frame screen celebrated for its design and functionality.

Big Tablet Screen

With Let's Draw, turn your ideas into art

Create art using the full touch screen and display your masterpieces through the Always On Display.

Model drawing on the screen of StanbyME 2.
StanbyME 2 with touchscreen in use by a person.

Full Touch Screen

The built-in 27-inch touch screen makes it easy and convenient to use, providing more ways to enjoy your screen. Draw, explore educational content, game and bring all your ideas to life with a touch.

Enjoy board games together

Enjoy titles like Memory Game, Million Marble, Spot the Difference, Chess, and more even without a smartphone. Play directly on the touch screen and enjoy casual fun with family and friends.

Three images showing StanbyME 2 used for different board games in different spaces.

Easily connect to other devices with HDMI and USB

Connect your portable touch screen to a wide range of other devices. From monitors, laptops, IPTV set-top boxes, mobile devices, game consoles, and more through the built-in USB and HDMI ports.

StanbyME 2 connected to another device displaying meeting materials.

Smart Cam for workouts, video calls, and more

Connect a Smart Cam to the portable touch screen and enjoy additional video features. Use the camera for video calls. Use it when exercising to compare your movements with the workout video.

A woman in a yoga pose reflected on the screen of StanbyME 2.

OTT and Mirroring

Mirroring and OTT for a seamless experience

Watch via built-in OTT apps, or mirror and stream from iOS/Android with AirPlay and Google Cast.

StanbyME 2 in the center with multiple OTT programs arranged in a web formation around it.

Far-Field Voice

Far-Field Voice Recognition

Just say "Hi LG" and StanbyME 2 will begin listening to your requests from afar.

Magnetic Clip on Remote

Magnetic clip-on remote

The magnets snap to the side of your screen and folio cover, making it easy to reach and store.

webOS Renew Program

New upgrades for 5 years with webOS Re:New Program

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software for your StanbyME 2.

alpha 8 AI Processor chip visible with LG logo on an orange-lit mechanical plate.

Alpha8 AI Processor

Now with alpha 8 AI Processor and QHD

Get QHD quality even on a 27-inch portable touch screen with the alpha 8 AI processor.

AI Brightness Control

Adjusts screen brightness to any light

AI reacts to the ambient light in your space and automatically configures and adjusts your screen.

Soundwaves emanating from StanbyME 2 with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos logos displayed.

Dolby Vision & Atmos

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Enjoy thrilling picture, sound, and a Dolby theatre experience at home with side-firing speakers.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    QHD

  • Display Resolution

    QHD (2,560 x 1,440)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    623 x 364 x 28.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    623 x 1265 x 398

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1265 x 210 x 580

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    398 x 398

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    4.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    15.2

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    21.0

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Side Firing

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes (requires dedicated speakers)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 1)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    1ea (supports eARC)

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0 2ea / 5V power only 1ea)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz, Battery Built-in (4Hours)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Mini Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

