We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27-Inch StanbyME 2 1440p Portable Touch Screen
Super Portable Screen
Roll it, hang it, detach it
Explore different ways to enjoy content and express your style. Roll the screen around with the adjustable stand. Detach it and hang it up. Or use it like a tablet with the folio cover.
Enjoy a long-lasting built-in battery
Detach your LG StanbyME 2’s portable touch screen and watch content for longer. Take the screen everywhere. Improved battery power allows a single charge to deliver up to 4 hours of wireless playback.
Motion Art Screen
Mood Maker sets the vibe through art in motion
Express your style and taste with artwork through content and themes like clock, weather, turntable, and more. Showcase your favorite visuals with a screen that can act like a digital photo frame.
Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space
Turntable sets the mood with music
Sceneries for a daily dose of nature
Date & Time, designed with style
With Let's Draw, turn your ideas into art
Create art using the full touch screen and display your masterpieces through the Always On Display.
Enjoy board games together
Enjoy titles like Memory Game, Million Marble, Spot the Difference, Chess, and more even without a smartphone. Play directly on the touch screen and enjoy casual fun with family and friends.
Easily connect to other devices with HDMI and USB
Connect your portable touch screen to a wide range of other devices. From monitors, laptops, IPTV set-top boxes, mobile devices, game consoles, and more through the built-in USB and HDMI ports.
Smart Cam for workouts, video calls, and more
Connect a Smart Cam to the portable touch screen and enjoy additional video features. Use the camera for video calls. Use it when exercising to compare your movements with the workout video.
Mirroring and OTT for a seamless experience
Watch via built-in OTT apps, or mirror and stream from iOS/Android with AirPlay and Google Cast.
Far-Field Voice
Far-Field Voice Recognition
Just say "Hi LG" and StanbyME 2 will begin listening to your requests from afar.
Magnetic Clip on Remote
Magnetic clip-on remote
The magnets snap to the side of your screen and folio cover, making it easy to reach and store.
webOS Renew Program
New upgrades for 5 years with webOS Re:New Program
Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software for your StanbyME 2.
Adjusts screen brightness to any light
AI reacts to the ambient light in your space and automatically configures and adjusts your screen.
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
QHD
Display Resolution
QHD (2,560 x 1,440)
Backlight Type
Edge
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
Picture Mode
8 modes
GAMING
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
623 x 364 x 28.5
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
623 x 1265 x 398
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1265 x 210 x 580
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
398 x 398
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
4.3
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
15.2
Packaging Weight (kg)
21.0
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
Audio Output
10W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Side Firing
WOW Orchestra
Yes (requires dedicated speakers)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 1)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Input
1ea (supports eARC)
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0 2ea / 5V power only 1ea)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)
Magic Remote Control
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz, Battery Built-in (4Hours)
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Mini Remote
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.