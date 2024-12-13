We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20L NeoChef™ Non-Inverter Microwave Oven in Black
There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.
A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.
The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Design
Divided
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Installation Type
Countertop
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (L)
20
-
Type
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
No
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
No
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
How to Cook
Manual
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1050
-
Microwave Power Levels
10
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
700
-
Oven Capacity (L)
20
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
1050
-
Turntable Size (mm)
245
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Type
Panel Touch
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
No
-
Inverter Defrost
No
-
Melt
No
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
No
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Sensor Reheat
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
No
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
No
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Design
Square
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass Design
Smog
-
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
-
Interior Color
Gray
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
317 x 204 x 294
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
540 x 292 x 386
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
454 x 261 x 328
-
Product Weight (kg)
9.7
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
700
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
230V / 60Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
-
User Manual (Ea)
1
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.