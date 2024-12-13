Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
20L NeoChef™ Non-Inverter Microwave Oven in Black

20L NeoChef™ Non-Inverter Microwave Oven in Black

MS2032GAS

20L NeoChef™ Non-Inverter Microwave Oven in Black

Summary

DIMENSIONS

MS2032GAS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Type

    Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    700

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    245

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    317 x 204 x 294

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    540 x 292 x 386

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    454 x 261 x 328

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9.7

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    700

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    230V / 60Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

