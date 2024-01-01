Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG G6+ Marine Blue

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG G6+ Marine Blue

G6+

LG G6+ Marine Blue

(0)
Next Generation of Design

Seamless Design with Refined Build

FullVision display with narrow bezel in premium metal and glass body elevates LG G6+(Plus) into the next generation of smartphone design.
5.7" QHD FullVision Display

More to See, Less to Hold

The surprisingly large FullVision display into a sleek device provides more room for text, browsing, and wider view when playing games. The 18:9 aspect ratio and QHD Plus resolution also allow superior picture quality for a more engaging viewing experience.
Wide Angle Front Camera

Get More In, Leave Nothing Out

Get the bigger picture with front camera no matter what the subject is!
Face Recognition

Unlock with Your Smile

Lift your phone, and your face wakes it up.
Improved face recognition unlocks your phone more quickly and conveniently than ever before, without typing, drawing, swiping, or fingerprinting.
Water / Dust Resistant

Water and Dust Resistant

Take the LG G6+(Plus) just about anywhere without worry thanks to its outstanding IP68 water and dust resistance.
Game Battery Saver & Vulkan™

No More Worries and Enjoy Your Game

The LG G6+(Plus) invites you to the next level of gaming experience, fully supported by Vulkan™ and allows you not to worry about battery left thanks to the Game Battery Saver. You can also adjust each indicator such as resolution, frame and battery on individual needs.
The Google Assistant

Meet Your Google Assistant

Need an answer to a question? Want to queue up a song or video? Want to get something done or find directions? The Google Assistant works effortlessly with the LG G6+(Plus) and is ready to help in those times when you need a hand but can't spare one.
Quad DAC

Let Every Detail Move You

Get an incredible listening experience with Hi-Fi Quad DAC playback, allowing you to hear crisp, clear sound that is closer to the source.
Dual 13MP Rear Cameras

Capture the Big Picture

Capture all of life’s breathtaking views with the dual 13MP rear-facing cameras in the LG G6+(Plus).

Square Camera Mode

Square Up and Share

Have more fun with photos and videos using one of the four different square camera modes.

Dolby Vision™ & HDR10 Supported

Transform Your Mobile Viewing Experience

The LG G6+(Plus) with Dolby Vision™, HDR10 and a QuadHD+ FullVision display provides an immersive cinematic experience with enhanced contrast and color.
*Video contents must be created in Dolby Vision™ or HDR10 to take advantage of HDR playback.

Hi-Fi Recording (Video/ Audio)

Next Level Audio Recording

Capture fuller, richer, higher-quality sound with the two high AOP mics and high-fidelity recording capability of the LG G6+(Plus).
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

    148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm

  • Weight

    163g

  • Operating System

    Android v7.1 (Nougat)

  • Processor

    Quad-core 2.35 GHz

  • Chipset

    Snapdragon 821

  • RAM

    4GB RAM

  • Int / Ext Memory

    128 GB / Up to 2 TB

  • Screen Size

    5.7” QHD+ IPS Display

  • Resolution

    2880 x 1440

  • Rear Camera

    13MP + 13MP Wide Angle Dual Camera

  • Front Camera

    5 MP Wide Angle

  • 3G/4G

    4G LTE

  • Battery

    3300 mAh

  • SIM

    Dual Sim (Hybrid)

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you