Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG G5 | Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG G5 | Silver

LGH860 (Silver)

LG G5 | Silver

(0)

STOCK LIST

No Result

All New Metal Design

Beauty in the palm of your hands.
Metal and glass smoothly float together uninterrupted, without an antenna slit. The sleek design of iconic simplicity comes in a variety of rich colors. Unparalleled comfort and fit that you must hold to believe.

Wide Angle Lens

Wide Angle Lens

Get the whole picture!
Our eyes can take in a lot, but this camera grabs even more at 135°. Capture a sprawling skyline, a packed stadium concert, or the entire beach, all that your eyes can see plus more.

Magnifying Zoom In and Out

Magnifying Zoom In and Out

Go Extreme!
Zoom out ultra wide (0.5X) for the first time ever on a smartphone. Take a variety of photos and videos from a tight close-up to a vast scene by simply pinching the screen. Just pinch to see it all.

Pop-out Picture

Pop-out Picture

The photo is the frame.
Take both a standard and wide angle photo at the same time. Make your picture pop and stand out against 4 photo-frame background effects: Fisheye, B&W, Vignette, Lens blur. Your shares and uploads will be more likeable than all the rest.

Daylight Mode

Daylight Mode

A different kind of "Sun" screen.
When the sun shines bright, so does the screen. The enhanced IPS Quantum display is brighter, more vivid, and clearer even in outdoor day light.

Always-on Display

Always-on Display

Save your thumbs.
No more hitting the button to check the time, date, or notifications. With the LG G5, the important stuff is already up and on! Just look.

LG Friends Manager

LG Friends Manager

All together now.
With LG Friends Manager, the LG G5 can control, play with, and interact with all LG friends you have.
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Connectivity

    Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.0 Type C

  • Network

    2G/ 3G/ LTE(4G)

  • Processor

    Qualcom Snapdragon 820

  • Operating System

    Andriod™ 6.0 Marshmallow

  • Camera

    Front: 8 MP Standard Camera, Rear: 16 MP Standard Camera/ 8MP Wide Camera

  • Memory

    4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB eMMc ROM (Expandable)

  • Battery

    2800 mAh Removable Battery

  • Dimensions

    149.4mm x 73.9 mm x 7.38mm

DISPLAY

  • Size

    2560 x 1440

  • Dimension

    149.4mm x 73.9mm x 7.38mm

CAMERA

  • Rear Camera

    16MP Standard Camera and 8MP Wide Camera

  • Front Camera

    8MP Standard Camera

DATA CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth

    4.2

  • USB

    USB 3.0 Type C

  • WiFi

    802.11 a/g/b/n/ac

  • NFC

    Yes

MEMORY

  • RAM

    4GB LPDDR3 RAM

  • ROM

    32GB eMMC

ADVANCED FEATURES

  • Always On Display

    Yes

  • Gesture Shot

    Yes

  • Modular Type

    Yes

  • LG Friends

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you