Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG X Screen | White

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG X Screen | White

LGK500DSK

LG X Screen | White

(0)
DESIGN1

DESIGN

Strength meets style with a sleek design
and Glass fiber–its higher resistance to
impact keeps its glass-like aesthetics in
great condition.
lg_featbnnr_05b_dskp (1)

CAPTURE GREAT
SELFIES

AUTO SHOT
The Auto Shot feature uses
face detection to
automatically take a selfie
after a few seconds. You
don't even have to press the
shutter button.

SELFIE FLASH
The Selfie Flash feature lights
up the screen, allowing you to
take brighter, clearer selfies
even in dim conditions.
SECOND SCREEN1

SECOND SCREEN

ALWAYS ON
Whether you are catching a movie or caught
in a meeting, the Second Screen lets you
inconspicuously check and access all features
on five different toolbars without the bright
distraction of the main screen.
Print

All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Network

    850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / GSM / HSPA / LTE

  • Dimensions

    142.6 x 71.8 x 7.1mm

  • Processor

    1.2 GHz Quad Core

  • Screen

    4.93" HD (Primary)
    1.76" (Secondary)

  • Camera

    Rear:13MP
    Front:8MP

  • Memory

    2GB RAM
    16GB ROM

  • Connectivity

    Wi-Fi(802.11 b/g/n),Bluetooth 4.1
    NFC, USB 2.0

  • OS

    Andriod™ 6.0 Marshmallow

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you