We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 20" Class Full HD Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
19.5 Inch
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3177 x 0.3070 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
160 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
200 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
360:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
600:1
-
Response Time
2ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
-
Curved
No
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
No
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
No
-
HDR Effect
No
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
No
-
Wide Color Gamut
No
-
Color Calibrated
No
-
HW Calibration
No
-
Auto Brightness
No
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
No
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
No
-
RADEON FreeSync™
No
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
No
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
No
-
PBP
No
-
PIP
No
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Camera
No
-
Mic
No
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
No
-
Dual Controller
No
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1366 x 768 at 60Hz
-
DVI
No
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1366 x 768 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
No
-
DP Version
N/A
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Mini DisplayPort
No
-
mDP Version
N/A
-
mDP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
No
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
No
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
No
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
No
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
No
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
No
-
USB Upstream Port
No
-
USB Downstream Port
No
-
Audio In
No
-
Mic In
No
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
Line out
No
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
N/A
-
Speaker_Channel
N/A
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
No
-
Maxx Audio
No
-
Rich Bass
No
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
13.0W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
15.0W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
NA(Not Support ES7.0 standard)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
75 x 75 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
463.8 x 366.5 x 181.9 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
463.8 x 276.4 x 38.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
589 x 352 x 130 mm
-
Weight with Stand
2.3 kg
-
Weight without Stand
2.0 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
3.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
Depend on Country
-
DVI-D
No
-
HDMI
Depend on Country
-
Display Port
No
-
mDP to DP
No
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
USB Type C
No
-
USB Type C to A Gender
No
-
USB A to B
No
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
No
-
PC Audio
No
-
Remote Controller
No
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.