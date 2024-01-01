We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Class Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size(Inch / cm)
24"
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.31125x0.31125
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
400cd(typ) / 320cd(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time(GTG)
2ms(Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI (Signal Input)
YES(ver2.0, 1ea)
-
DisplayPort (Signal Input)
YES(ver1.2, 1ea)
-
USB Hub(Signal Input)
USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back
-
Headphone Out (Audio Output)
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Back
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
65W
-
NOrmal On(EPA)
NA(Not Support EPA standard)
-
Normal On(Typ.)
30W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~255kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
48~240Hz
-
Max Resolution / Hz(HDMI)
1920x1080@240Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30~255kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
48~240Hz
-
Max Resolution / Hz(DisplayPort)
1920x1080@240Hz
RESOLUTION
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920x1080@60Hz(typ) 1920x1080@240Hz(max)
-
Display Port & USB-C
1920x1080@60Hz(typ) 1920x1080@240Hz(max)
-
HDMI (Video)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
[ Key Location ]
BOTTOM
-
LED Color(On mode)
Red
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Red Blinking(Default Off)
OSD
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Game Mode(Picture Mode)
Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader
-
Original Ratio
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
Black Level
Yes
-
DFC
Yes
-
Gamma Control
Yes
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
YES(120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz)
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSyncTM (Support LFC)
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP(Digital Port Only)
YES(1.4)
-
OSD Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Matt Black(Side High Glossy)
-
B/Cover
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Stand
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Base
Matt Black + Red Deco
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes(-5~15)
-
Swivel(Angle)
YES(-20~+20)
-
Height(mm)
YES(110mm)
-
Pivot
YES(0~90_Clockwise)
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))
625.1 x 272.2 x 466.1 (576.1)
-
Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))
625.1 x 40.4 x 370.4
-
Box (Dimension(W*D*H))
793 x 508 x 193
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand - Weight)
6.35
-
Set (without Stand - Weight)
4.6
-
Box (Weight)
8.95
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
162/432/528
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC(for china)
Yes
-
BSMI(for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
-
Others(KC,CCC)
KC
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
Mouse holder
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.