27'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smarter, Play better
Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
webOS 23 new home
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored contents recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Music and Sports.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music seamlessly with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
Sports
Follow your favorite teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows the latest on your favorite sports team, based on your profile.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Easily control your appliances
The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Full HD IPS display
Brilliant colors, sharp picture
The 27" Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness. Also, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy wide angles through 178 degrees.
Simple design
Stylish space-saving design
The 3-side frameless design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.
*HDMI cable is included in the package.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
1920x1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%(CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Curvature
NO
Response Time
5ms(Typ)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
Product name
Smart Monitor (FHD)
Year
2025
SOUND
Speaker
5W x2
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
Dolby Atmos
NO
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.6
Resolution
1920x1080
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%(CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms(Typ)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
NO
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
NO
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
VRR
NO
PBP
NO
PIP
NO
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
NO
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
2EA
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A 2EA)
ACCESSORY
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Type)
Others (Accessory)
Battery (for the Remote Controller)
POWER
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
OneClick Stand
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
768 x 126 x 435
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.4
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
