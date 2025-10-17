Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
27'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS

27'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS

27'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS

27U511SA-W
front view with remote
backside zoom view

Key Features

  • 27-inch FHD (1920x1080)
  • 3-Sided Virtually Borderless Design
  • 178°/178° Viewing Angle
  • HDMI x2, USB 2.0 x2,
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, Screen Share, AirPlay 2*
More
LG Smart Monitor.

*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.

Work smarter, Play better

Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Work without a PC

Mirror from your devices

Full HD IPS display

Control with ThinQ

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

webOS 23 new home

Personalized discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored contents recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Music and Sports.

webOS 23 new home.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in

Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.

Home Office

Home Office ready

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.

Music

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy customized music seamlessly with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favorite teams

Support your team with personalized service. It shows the latest on your favorite sports team, based on your profile.

AI concierge

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
*Supported services may differ by country.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colors, sharp picture

The 27" Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness. Also, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy wide angles through 178 degrees.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

The 3-side frameless design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

Stylish space-saving design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*HDMI cable is included in the package.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%(CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Response Time

    5ms(Typ)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart Monitor (FHD)

  • Year

    2025

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x2

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Dolby Atmos

    NO

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%(CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms(Typ)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    NO

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2EA

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A 2EA)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Type)

  • Others (Accessory)

    Battery (for the Remote Controller)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.5

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    768 x 126 x 435

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.3

