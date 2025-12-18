We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C
Award-winning excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
Tom's Guide - Editor's Choice
“…the LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B is easily one of the most impressive gaming monitors I’ve tested.”
TechRadar - Recommends
"...engulfed me with its ultrawide, immersive OLED screen, and I don't want to give it back."
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of March 2025, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.
World's first 5K2K OLED
The world's first 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display provides a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD (3840x2160)1) and also offers a 50% larger screen space2) compared to DQHD(5120X1440). This 5K2K OLED represents boldly more darker shadows, brigher lights and vibrant colors while gameplay in any environments.
1) The figures are calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 8.3 million pixels for 16:9 UHD and 11.05 million pixels for 21:9 5K2K.
2) The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Go wide. Not short.The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
No more fisheye experience to take in both sides of the 49-inch 32:9 ratio display at a glance due to excessively wide horizontal and insufficiently short vertical resolutions. The 45-inch 21:9 curved OLED monitor offers a 50% larger screen space1) compared to DQHD (5120X1440) and this optimized ratio, real estate screen creates gameplay. Once you experience the 45-inch 21:9 sweet spot, you'll never go back to shorter.
1) The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only. *Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The ideal curvature 800R
Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Deeper black,realistic color
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut, and Delta E ≦2 color accuracy ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Advanced eye comfort technologies
by three UL verifications
Featuring an anti-glare finish, LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
125 PPI, enhanced readability
Boasting 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) and an RGWB subpixel layout, it delivers a precise gaming experience, ensuring you catch every crucial detail. Plus, it also makes productivity tasks, like editing documents or website content, more readable.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.
Dual-Mode with selectable 8 options
switches between 330 Hz-165Hz
With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between WUHD 165Hz for graphically rich games and WFHD 330Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable 8 options and easily choose your favorite screen size among two refresh rate (165Hz, 330Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.
*Dual-Mode options: Off(Full Wide), Off(16:9 37"), On(Full Wide), On(21:9 39"), On(21:9 34"), On(16:9 37"), On(16:9 27"), On(16:9 24").
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The latest DisplayPort 2.1 for blazing fast gameplay
Enhance your gaming and productivity with the new DisplayPort 2.1, delivers 165Hz high-speed gaming at 5K2K resolution. The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable. Enjoy faster and smoother performance for both work and play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To properly use Power Delivery, a USB-C cable is required to connect to the monitor's USB-C port.
*DP, HDMI, and USB-C cables are included in the package.
*Important Update: NVIDIA has released the GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 576.26 (April 28, 2025) to resolve screen blackouts when connecting to DisplayPort 2.1 on NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs. NVIDIA GPU users should download and install the latest display driver before connecting their DP2.1-supported monitors.
Plunge into the world of PC and console gaming!
LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimized gaming experience across various genres and platforms.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Aspect ratio support may vary by console. Please adjust your display settings to ensure optimal gameplay performance.
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Immerse yourself in 10Wx2 Rich Bass
Experience rich bass-driven sound with 10W x 2 stereo speakers, enhancing your immersion. For a more personal experience, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out and enjoy realistic 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. This is a crucial advantage for FPS games, where team communication and directional sound are essential during voice chat.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Headsets sold separately.
Maximize your productivity with a single 5K2K UltraWide canvas
UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 125 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display
Through On-Screen Display, you adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customize their gaming setup for optimal performance.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
How to use On-Screen Display
Enjoy seamless access to your favorite features as you dive into gaming or searching! Let’s find the joystick located in the center of your monitor. Press the joystick button to bring up main menu of the gaming GUI.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
LG Switch app tutorial
Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Advanced gaming features
•Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag for real-time response.
•Black Stabilizer brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.
•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy.
•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Clutter-free, sleek design
The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimize dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
44.5
Display - Resolution
5120 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
OLED
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Display - Curvature
800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Display - Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
44.5
Panel Type
OLED
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Resolution
5120 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2035 mm × 0.2035 mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Curvature
800R
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Size [cm]
113
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (DSC)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
2PBP
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
SOUND
DTS Headphone:X
YES
Rich Bass
YES
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1142 x 301 x 564mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP)
991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
20.5kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
14kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.4kg
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
