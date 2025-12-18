About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C

45GX950A-B
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
Right side image
Left side image
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
Right side image
Left side image

Key Features

  • 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display
  • Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz)
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayPort 2.1 / USB-C (PD 90W)
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
More
DisplaySpeedTechnology

Award-winning excellence

Digital Trends Award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

Tom's Guide Editor’s Choice logo

Tom's Guide - Editor's Choice

“…the LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B is easily one of the most impressive gaming monitors I’ve tested.”

TechRadar - Recommends logo

TechRadar - Recommends

"...engulfed me with its ultrawide, immersive OLED screen, and I don't want to give it back."

UltraGear™ OLED GX9s Logo image.



World's first 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 45GX950A gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 45GX950A gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

*Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of March 2025, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution. 

Image-summary

Image-summary

Tap anchor-display

Tap anchor-display


World's first 5K2K OLED

The world's first 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display provides a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD (3840x2160)1) and also offers a 50% larger screen space2) compared to DQHD(5120X1440). This 5K2K OLED represents boldly more darker shadows, brigher lights and vibrant colors while gameplay in any environments.

45-inch-5k2k-21-9

1) The figures are calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 8.3 million pixels for 16:9 UHD and 11.05 million pixels for 21:9 5K2K.

2) The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Brightest OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimizing light efficiency and minimizing loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%). With Delta E ≦ 2 color accuracy, it ensures vivid, true-to-life colors for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Go wide. Not short.The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

No more fisheye experience to take in both sides of the 49-inch 32:9 ratio display at a glance due to excessively wide horizontal and insufficiently short vertical resolutions. The 45-inch 21:9 curved OLED monitor offers a 50% larger screen space1) compared to DQHD (5120X1440) and this optimized ratio, real estate screen creates gameplay. Once you experience the 45-inch 21:9 sweet spot, you'll never go back to shorter.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from 49-inch 32:9 to 45-inch 21:9.

1) The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

 

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only. *Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The ideal curvature 800R

Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Deeper black,realistic color

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut, and Delta E ≦2 color accuracy ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white. 

Advanced eye comfort technologies
by three UL verifications

Featuring an anti-glare finish, LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

125 PPI, enhanced readability

Boasting 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) and an RGWB subpixel layout, it delivers a precise gaming experience, ensuring you catch every crucial detail. Plus, it also makes productivity tasks, like editing documents or website content, more readable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

2-YEAR WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitors

2-YEAR WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitors

2 years from the date of original retail purchase and internal and functional parts only, including OLED Display Panel.

*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.

Tap anchor-speed..

Tap anchor-speed..


Dual-Mode with selectable 8 options
switches between 330 Hz-165Hz

With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between WUHD 165Hz for graphically rich games and WFHD 330Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable 8 options and easily choose your favorite screen size among two refresh rate (165Hz, 330Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.

Knight and race car showcasing 165Hz WQHD and 330Hz WFHD.

Knight and race car showcasing 165Hz WQHD and 330Hz WFHD.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.

*Dual-Mode options: Off(Full Wide), Off(16:9 37"), On(Full Wide), On(21:9 39"), On(21:9 34"), On(16:9 37"), On(16:9 27"), On(16:9 24").

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response.

0.03ms (GtG), incredible speed

Experience lightning-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for sharp, clear visuals. Stay ahead in every game with unmatched speed and smooth motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The latest DisplayPort 2.1 for blazing fast gameplay

Enhance your gaming and productivity with the new DisplayPort 2.1, delivers 165Hz high-speed gaming at 5K2K resolution. The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable. Enjoy faster and smoother performance for both work and play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To properly use Power Delivery, a USB-C cable is required to connect to the monitor's USB-C port.

*DP, HDMI, and USB-C cables are included in the package.

*Important Update: NVIDIA has released the GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 576.26 (April 28, 2025) to resolve screen blackouts when connecting to DisplayPort 2.1 on NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs. NVIDIA GPU users should download and install the latest display driver before connecting their DP2.1-supported monitors.

Plunge into the world of PC and console gaming!

LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimized gaming experience across various genres and platforms.

A curved gaming monitor shows a racing game with a red supercar in a neon-lit city. Other game scenes float around the screen. A white console controller is placed in front, highlighting console play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Aspect ratio support may vary by console. Please adjust your display settings to ensure optimal gameplay performance.

Tap anchor-technology

Tap anchor-technology


Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Immerse yourself in 10Wx2 Rich Bass

 

Experience rich bass-driven sound with 10W x 2 stereo speakers, enhancing your immersion. For a more personal experience, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out and enjoy realistic 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. This is a crucial advantage for FPS games, where team communication and directional sound are essential during voice chat.

This animated video shows sound waves coming from the bottom of the monitor and the connection of a 4-pole headphone.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Headsets sold separately.

Maximize your productivity with a single 5K2K UltraWide canvas

UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 125 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.

A multitasking setup showcasing gaming, video editing, design, and video calls across various apps, all displayed on an LG 5K2K OLED monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display

Through On-Screen Display, you adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customize their gaming setup for optimal performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

How to use On-Screen Display

Enjoy seamless access to your favorite features as you dive into gaming or searching! Let’s find the joystick located in the center of your monitor. Press the joystick button to bring up main menu of the gaming GUI.

Brightness

Peak Brightness

OLED Screen Move

Dual-Mode

GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.
GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.
GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.

Brightness

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Peak Brightness

GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.

OLED Screen Move

GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.

Dual-Mode

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

This animated video shows how the LG Switch app optimizes the monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

Seamless gameplay powered by LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, then apply your settings instantly with a hotkey. Plus, you can switch between 330Hz-165Hz with dual-mode, split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

LG Switch app tutorial

Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Advanced gaming features

•Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag for real-time response.

•Black Stabilizer brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.

•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy. 

•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Clutter-free, sleek design

 

The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimize dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Display - Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    OLED

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Display - Curvature

    800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Display - Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2035 mm × 0.2035 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Size [cm]

    113

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1142 x 301 x 564mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP)
    991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    20.5kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.4kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.