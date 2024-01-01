We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display offers 33% more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Slim Stand with a Square Shaped Base
Clutter-free with a sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.
Key Specs

Size [Inch]
29

Resolution
2560 x 1080

Panel Type
IPS

Aspect Ratio
21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100

Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY

Size [Inch]
29

Aspect Ratio
21:9

Panel Type
IPS

Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)

Resolution
2560 x 1080

Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2626 x 0.2628 mm

Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1

Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1

Size [cm]
73cm
CONNECTIVITY

HDMI
YES(1ea)

DisplayPort
YES(1ea)

DP Version
1.4

Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES

HDR 10
YES

Color Weakness
YES

Smart Energy Saving
YES

Flicker Safe
YES

Dynamic Action Sync
YES

Black Stabilizer
YES

Crosshair
YES

Reader Mode
YES

Super Resolution+
YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES

Auto Input Switch
YES

HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments
Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
781 x 391 x 132

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 408.7 x 220 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9 mm

Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.6 kg

Weight with Stand [kg]
5.1 kg

Weight without Stand [kg]
4.0 kg
INFO

Product name
UltraWide

Year
Y25
POWER

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W

AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)

Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY

HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller
YES
Find locally

