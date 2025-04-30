We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free Microphone Promotion
February 1 - April 30, 2025
Product
Model.Suffix
Regular
SRP
Promo Price
Audio
RNC5
14,990
10,990
Audio
XL7S
29,990
22,490
|Freebie/Giveaway
|Item Amount
|2 pieces Bluetooth Microphone
|1,200
1. Freebie promotion for LG audio products
2. Applicable to LG.com
3. Promo period will be from February 1 - April 30, 2025
4. Freebie will give customers 2 pieces bluetooth microphone worth Php 1,200