PuriCare™ 360° Dual

Front Clean Booster open view
360˚ Purification

Purify the Air All Around You

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

Direct Fan

360 Degree Direct Fan

The fan wings are serrated to reduce air resistance for powerful air purification.

*Aircraft fan technology, applied to the Boeing 747 by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), is applied to the 360 degree direct fan.

Clean Booster

Fresh Air Faster and Farther

The proprietary Clean Booster delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corners of your house

*Tested by LG internal lab with an enclosed area of 259 cubic meters (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 meters) using PuriCare 360° (model AS309DWA) with Clean Booster Mode turned on, measuring the speed of the wind at a height of 1.5 meters at a distance of 7.5 meters away from the product.
**Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
***Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

Baby Care

Baby's world is totally different from Adults. PuriCare™ delivers clean air for crawling toddlers.

Baby Care

*Images are simulations only. Used for ease of functional understanding.

Multi-Filtration System

Give Air a Deep Clean with Advanced Multi-Filtration System

Multi-filtration captures unwanted particles- bacteria, virus, dust, allergen and odor components.

The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.

Deodorization Filter

The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.

Safe Plus Filter

Safe Plus Filter

Remove bacteria, virus, dust, and allergens.

- Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
- Large Dust Removal
- Dust Storm / Ultra-Fine Dust Removal
- Allergen (house dust mite, mold) Removal

Deodorization Filter

Eliminates harmful gases.

- Home Odor (Acetaldehyde, Ammonia(NH3), Acetic Acid) Removal
- Odor Components such as Formaldehyde (HCHO), Toluene Removal
- Air Pollutants (NO2, SO2) Removal

*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3). ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products).
**Anti-viral 99.9% ('20.4.14). ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743.
***Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. .999% of micro dust size of Remove 99 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥ chamber.

The top portion of the air purifier from the LG logo up is shown with air being released and bubbles indicating +/- ions.
Plasmaster+ Ionizer

Shield Your Family from Germs

The Ionizer reduces toxic viruses and bacteria, keeping your family healthy.

*Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1% 4.
**Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
***Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.

The air purifier is shown with an orange display. A magnified image of the front is inset showing the label "PM 1.0
Smart Sensor & Indicator

Bring Air Quality to Light

Check your air quality quickly with a color-coded indicator based on PM1.0 sensor detecting system.

*The Puricare air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Pure Air for Your Little Ones

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air closest to the ground where babies and toddlers often play.

Clean Air is Automatic

Auto Mode consistently adjusts to ensure you always have optimal air quality without the hassle.
A woman looks at her phone on the left and the air purifier sits on the right. An image of the phone display is in the foreground showing the air quality and other statistics in the LG ThinQ app.
LG ThinQ™

Take Control of the Air You Breathe with LG ThinQ™

Use ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

Smooth Operation

Smooth Operation

The LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier operates at whisper-quiet sound levels as low as 25dB*.

*When used in single & dual modes with low fan speed.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    100

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240 / 50/60

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    779

  • Color

    White

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    54 / 20

  • Rated Voltage

    No

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    19.2

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    376 x 1073 x 376

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Battery

    No

  • Battery Charge Time

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • CO₂ Detection

    No

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    5speed (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5mode (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Mosquito Away

    No

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    Yes (PM10 / 2.5 / 1.0µm)

  • Pet Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes (2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr)

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 steps (Green→Yellow→Orange→Red)

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    Yes

  • Usage Time (Fully Charged)

    No

  • UWB Sensor

    No

  • Voice guidance

    Yes (Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa)

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

FILTER

  • Filter Grade

    H13 HEPA (2x)

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (iOS/Android)

ACCESSORIES

  • Moving Wheel

    No

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • AAFA Certification

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    PuriCare 360 Dual (AS10GDWH0)

