10.1 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Platinum Silver

10.1 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Platinum Silver

RVT-B101PS
Front view of 10.1 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Platinum Silver, RVT-B101PS
Key Features

  • Flat Door Panel
  • Smart Inverter
  • Door Cooling +
  • Linear Cooling
  • Multi Airflow
  • Smart Diagnosis
More
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the fresh flavor for *up to 7days.

*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.
Door Cooling+™

Delivers FreshnessEvenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Multi Air Flow spread inside downward
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.
Moving Ice Maker can be easily detached, and more food can be stored instead.
Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
**Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor. Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)

    266

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    266

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Big

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    48

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    53

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

