Timeless style meets the latest innovations. Large storage space, Smart Diagnosis™ and exclusive LG technology in our top-freezer refrigerators. From LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ self-diagnosing technology to the energy efficiency of Smart Inverter Compressor, see how we’re making life good.