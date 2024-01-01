Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
20.8 Cu. Ft French Door Refrigerator with LinearCooling™ in Western Black

20.8 Cu. Ft French Door Refrigerator with LinearCooling™ in Western Black

GR-B22FTQVB

20.8 Cu. Ft French Door Refrigerator with LinearCooling™ in Western Black

(0)
GR-B22FTQVB

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The top half of the refrigerator is shown with the door open and produce inside. Air flows from the top down and throughout the fridge reaching all of the food inside.
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

Air flows in every direction to keep your
food fresh, no matter where you place it.

*The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

GR-B22FTQVB-Vegetable
Fresh Zone

Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
A hand holds a phone facing the front with a refrigerator in the background. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app for maintenance alerts.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance
alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS).
*Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.

GR-B22FTQVB-Perfectly Fit into your Space

Premium in Compact

Perfectly Fit into your Space

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.
The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension
CAPACITY
20.8 Cu. Ft.
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
835 x 1787 x 734
KEY FEATURE
LinearCooling™
KEY FEATURE
Smart Diagnosis™

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    589

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Western Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    589

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    344

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    109

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    119

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Metal

  • Finish (Door)

    Western Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    None

  • Handle Type

    -

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED Lighting

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    -

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    LED Lighting

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

