20.8 Cu. Ft French Door Refrigerator with LinearCooling™ in Western Black
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS).
*Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
589
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Western Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
589
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
344
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
109
-
Packing Weight (kg)
119
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Metal
-
Finish (Door)
Western Black
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
None
-
Handle Type
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
1
-
Refrigerator Light
LED Lighting
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
-
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
LED Lighting
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Tranparent
