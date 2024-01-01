We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
288
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Button-88-white
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
133
-
Packing Weight (kg)
143
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Tranparent
