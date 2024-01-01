Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.0 cu. ft, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wired Shelves, Big Vegetables Box, Semi Auto Defrost Commercial Refrigerator

7.0 cu. ft, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wired Shelves, Big Vegetables Box, Semi Auto Defrost Commercial Refrigerator

GR-C331SLZB

7.0 cu. ft, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wired Shelves, Big Vegetables Box, Semi Auto Defrost Commercial Refrigerator

Summary

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
7.0 cu ft
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
525 x 1295 x 555 mm
KEY FEATURE
Smart Inverter Compressor
KEY FEATURE
Bigger Fruit & Vegatable Compartment

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • TYPE

    Single Door

  • CAPACITY

    7.0 cu ft

  • DIMENSION

    525 x 1295 x 555 mm

  • COLOR

    Platinum Silver VCM

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Volume Capacity

    7.0 cu.ft

  • Liters

    195L (Freezer 26L Ref 169L) 199L Gross

  • Dimension

    525 x 1290 x 556 (WxHxD)

  • Refrigerant

    R134a

  • Door

    Platinum VCM

  • Defrosting Type

    Semi-automatic

