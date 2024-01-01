We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6 Cu. Ft. 1-Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Bigger Freezer
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
|Features
|GR-N222SQCN
|GR-C331SLZB
|GR-Y331SLZB
|GR-Y201SLZB
|
8.0 cu.ft., Door cooling, Efficient Energy Saving, Wired Shelves, Inverter Linear Compressor, Commercial Refrigerator
|
7.0 cu. ft, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wired Shelves, Big Vegetables Box, Semi Auto Defrost Commercial Refrigerator
|
7 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle, Tempered Glass Shelves
|
6 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle, Tempered Glass Shelves
|CAPACITY (cu.ft.)
|8
|7
|7
|6
|DIMENSION
|555 x 1520 x 585
|525 x 1295 x 555
|525 x 1295 x 555
|525 x 1135 x 555
|ThinQ™
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Door Cooling™
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Compressor Type
|Inverter Linear Compressor
|Smart Inverter Compressor
|Smart Inverter Compressor
|Smart Inverter Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Upright Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
169
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Internal LED Display
No
-
Express Freeze
No
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
39
-
Product Weight (kg)
34
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
530 x 1300 x 600
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Refrigerator Light
Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
-
Vegetable Box
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
-
Drawer_Freezer
No
