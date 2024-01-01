Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8.0 cu.ft., Door cooling, Efficient Energy Saving, Wired Shelves, Inverter Technology, Commercial Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

8.0 cu.ft., Door cooling, Efficient Energy Saving, Wired Shelves, Inverter Technology, Commercial Refrigerator

GR-N222SQCN

8.0 cu.ft., Door cooling, Efficient Energy Saving, Wired Shelves, Inverter Technology, Commercial Refrigerator

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
8.0 cu. Ft.
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
555 x 1520 x 585 mm
KEY FEATURE
Inverter Technology
KEY FEATURE
Valid for Commercial Use

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Two Door Top Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    225

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Internal LED Display

    No

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    47

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1520 x 585

  • Product Weight (kg)

    46

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Metal

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Our picks for you