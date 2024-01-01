We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Split Type Dual Inverter Standard Aircon
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
COMPLIANCE
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
HS09ISS
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote controller
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
COOLING
-
4way
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
6 STEPS
-
Fan Speed
480 ~ 1350 rpm
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
DEHUMIDIFICATION
1.25 l/h 2.64 pts/h
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
Yes
-
Antibacteria Micro Filter
Yes
-
Dust Filter
Yes
-
Pre Filter
Yes
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(kJ/h)
12555
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(kJ/h)
9706/1899
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
770/150
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.7
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717 x 495 x 230
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
21.7
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
