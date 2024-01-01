Window Type Non-Inverter Aircon

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LA150PC

DIMENSIONS

LA150PC
Capacity
1.5HP
Dimensions Net W x H x D (mm) Indoor / Outdoor
600 x 380 x 567
Main Technology
Energy Saving Mode
Additional Benefit
Gold Fin Condenser

All Spec

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote controller

    Simple Remocon

COOLING

  • 4way

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Auto

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Manual

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    Shiny White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Shiny White

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(kJ/h)

    12500

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    600 x 380 x 567

  • Product Weight(kg)

    38

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R22

