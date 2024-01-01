We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Energy Saving Plus, Intelligent Sensor, Infinite Sound & 600Hz subfield driving
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Plasma TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
42
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768p
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
1500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)
16bit
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
Life Span (hr)
100,000
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
USB 2.0
DivX USB 2.0
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
INTERFACE
-
RGB/PC Input
1/1
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
AV In
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 & 2
-
RS-232C
1
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
988x688.5x260 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
21.6 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
988x617.8x55.3
-
Weight w/o Stand
20 kg
