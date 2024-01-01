We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' LN56 Series HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
HD
-
Screen Size
32
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
BLU Type
Direct
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
HDR (except YouTube app)
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
-
Picture Mode
Yes 4 modes
(Dynamic, Standard, Movie, User)
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
10W
(5W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
Simple Smart (Linux)
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes (USB file only)
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV (Austrailia, New Zealand, Sinapole, Malaysia, Vietnam)
-
Teletext Page
Yes (1000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
(Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 1.4
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Side)
-
Component
Yes (Side, Component in/AV in common, Gender)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Side, Component in/AV in common, Gender)
-
RF In
1 (Side)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Side)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11b/g/n)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Battereis
AAA x 2EA
-
Component / AV Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
English, Vietnamese, Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Simply Chinese, Thai
