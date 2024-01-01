Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" UHD TV, 4K IPS PANEL, 4K Active HDR, True Color Accuracy, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, ThinQ AI, AI Launcher

Specs

Reviews

Support

43UM7300PPA

All Spec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160p

  • RF antena

    Yes

  • LAN port

    Yes

  • USB in

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • AV input

    Yes

  • Optical Digital Audio out

    Yes

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

  • VESA WB (mm)

    200 x 200

DIMENSIONS MM

  • With stand WxHxD

    977 x 629 x 216

  • No stand WxHxD

    977 x 575 x 80.8

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    8.4kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    8.3kg

STAND DIMENSION

  • Width of stand

    216mm

  • TV Stand Height / mm

    51

