15/8KG Slim Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and Pet Care Wash Cycle

15/8KG Slim Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and Pet Care Wash Cycle

F2515RNEG
Front view
front view with door open
left side view
right side view
side port view
top perspective view
side drum view
top perspective view
side view
backside view
Large capacity
life style
slimmer body
front life style
Dimension, Installation view
Key Features

  • Slim Design
  • AI DD™
  • Pet Care via LG ThinQ™
  • TurboWash™ 360
  • Steam™
  • LG ThinQ™
More
It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

A slimmer, stylish choice with substantial capacity

*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product

Explore your new washer’s key features

It shows a wider interior of the washing machine

Large capacity

Handles larger loads in the same size body

It shows that space utilization is possible with a slimmer size

Slimmer body, spacious drum

Improves usability and space utilization

It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type

Deep-learning AI DD™

Optimizes cleaning performance by fabric weight and type

It shows a quick wash with multi-directional spray

TurboWash™ 360o

Washes quickly with a multi-directional spraythat won't damage fabrics

Space-saving

Fit your washer into your life

Designed to be just 645mm deep, reclaim 125mm of valuable space in your home without compromising the size of your wash.

*Save 125mm of space compared to previous LG conventional front loader washing machines of 770mm depth

*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product

Large capacity

Level up your laundry

LG's advanced technology allows for a compact design, including a larger but slimmer laundry drum that gives you more washing space in the same size body.

He's standing with the finished laundry, and next to him, he's showing a larger image of the interior of the washing machine

*Results may vary depending on the tester

*Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)

*Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product

Deep-learning AI DD™

Take the guesswork out of washing and let AI DD™

Enjoy a machine that uses AI-driven stain and dirt detection to select the ideal washing cycle, reducing damage for longer-lasting clothes.

*Tested by Intertek on August 2022, AI Wash cycle with less soil level in delicates load compared to AI Wash cycle with normal soil level in normal cotton load (3kg of loads)

*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

TurboWash™ 360⁰

Get Fresh Laundry in just 39 minutes

TurboWash™ 360o sprays water in four directions to ensure a deep clean without fabric damage.

*Tested by Intertek on May 2023. TurboWash39 cycle with 3kg of IEC load.

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product

Smooth operation

Experience Reduced Noise and Vibrations

Packed with technology and a vibration sensor to bring peace and quiet to your laundry process.

*The number of friction dampers and weight balances may vary depending on the model

*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product

Steam™

Prioritize your health and tackle allergens

LG's Allergy Care cycle removes allergens, live dust mites, and bacteria for a worry-free wash.

A woman and a child are lying in bed smiling

*Allergy Care cycle tested by US Intertek reduces Live Dust Mites, Allergens (Dust Mite, Cat, Dog, Pollen), Bacteria, and Fungi.

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

Pet care

Wash and rinse away pet odors and stains

LG's Pet Care wash cycle provides a strong washing performance, tackling pet odors and stains with high-temperature washing and a four-step rinse process.

A woman and a dog are lying in bed

*Tested by Intertek on March 2024. Pet care cycle with 1.5kg of cotton load and it removes 99% pet odors(Trimethylamine, Isovaleraldehyde, Acetic acid, Methyl mercaptan)

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected from anywhere with LG ThinQ™

Link your washing machine and smartphone

Connect your washer to the LG ThinQ™ app to control the machine, select courses, and even start it while you're out and about with just the tap of a button.

Know more about your washer’s activity

Use the LG ThinQ™ app to investigate your washing machine's energy usage and to check for any maintenance requirements.

Voice assistant compatibility

Connect your washing machine to a smart home device to take your life to a new level of convenience! Use a range of voice commands to instruct your machine from anywhere in your home.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

*Voice Control is only activated when the washer is powered on.

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

User-friendly and compact design

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Harmonious design suits anywhere

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Simplified, minimalist design

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Worry-free stainless steel drum

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Scratch-resistant tempered glass

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

*Intertek test results, our existing plastic door Vickers hardness 12.2Hv, Glass Door 575.66Hv

(The higher the value, the stronger the anti-scratch performance.)

*Glass door between 5.5 and 6.5 in terms of Mohs hardness tester.

*Photo may differ from actual product. Only the Essence Graphite is the available color in LG Philippines.

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard-size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large

laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of

washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machinesalso enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number ofmoving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placinganti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine

results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts,

making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from

every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your

precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables thewasher to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%*  better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washerwherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting SmartDiagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.

 

* Tested by Intertek on January 2023.

Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve

allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your

laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct

detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut

the door and press start!

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following

selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

F2515RNEG

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650x950x645

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essense Graphite

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    Yes

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    Yes

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    No

  • One Shirt

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    Yes

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Rainy Days

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • School Uniforms

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wash Only

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer Dryer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650x950x645

  • Weight (kg)

    77.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    645

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096093634

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

