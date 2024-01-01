Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9.0/5.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Technology

FC1409D4E

9.0/5.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Technology

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
Wash 9KG & Dry 5KG
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
600 x 560 x 850 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Type

    Front Load Combo

  • Capacity

    Wash 9KG & Dry 5KG

  • Dimension (W x H x D,mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Depth with Door Open (D')

    615

  • Depth from back cover to door (D")

    1095

  • Color

    Stone Silver

  • Smart Function

    NFC Tag on via LG ThinQ

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Stone w/ Black Door Silver Rim

  • Capacity Washer

    9.0 kg

  • Capacity Dryer

    5.0 kg

  • Display

    Touch LED

  • DIMENSION (W x H x D,mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

