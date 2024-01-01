Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
17kg TurboShot, Smart Diagnosis, Heating System, Full Stainless Tub, Jet Spray, Auto-lint Clean System, Embossing Drum

WF-S170V

COMMON SPECS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Load Washing Machine

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    10kg

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Stainless VCM

  • Wash Program

    10

  • RPM

    950 PRM

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Embossing Drum

    Yes

  • Full Stainless Tub

    Yes

  • Auto-lint Clean System

    Yes

  • Heating System

    Yes

  • Jet Spray

    Yes

  • Auto Lint Cleaner

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door & Door Lid Lock

    Yes

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

  • Net

    632 x 1020 x 670 mm

