LG xboom Buds Lite by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Long Battery Life

LG xboom Buds Lite by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Long Battery Life

BUDSLITE
cradle side view with earbuds apart
cradle side view with earbuds inside
cradle front view with earbuds inside
earbuds front view
earbuds side view
earbuds from each diagonal angle
earbuds front and rear view
earbuds rear view
cradle front view
cradle top view
opened cradle top view with earbuds
opened empty cradle top view
front view with earbuds apart
Product package
Key Features

  • Graphene unit
  • Call-quality
  • xboom Buds app
  • Battery Life 11.5hrs/35hr(Earbuds w/ Cradle)
  • IPX4
More
will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

xboom Buds Lite, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds Lite, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style.

xboom buds lite's cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

xboom buds lite's cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

*Only black color is available in LG Philippines

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds Lite

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. He is also a pioneer in AI, with experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FYI. All ‘xboom by will.i.am’ are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

New xboom Buds Lite, dressed in new style

On the left above will.i.am's rear face stays looking at his left side, wearing sunglasses and pointing earbud in his ear with his index finger. On the right above two white earbuds' images stays. In the middle-left will.i.am's portrait image is placed facing the front, wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. In the middle-right will.i.am's another portrait image stays also wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. Below xboom Buds Lite's cradle with earbuds within stays in will.i.am's hand.

Richer, clearer sound driven by revolutionary material

Paper-thin yet strong as steel. A driver made from the latest cutting-edge graphene material delivers pristine sound comparable to premium audio devices.

*The Graphene-coated driver uses a graphene-coated diaphragm.

The heart of supreme sound

Discover Graphene-coated driver, the ultimate sound material.

about cutting edge material graphene

Mild ANC - Quite, yet not disconnected

Mild ANC delivers balanced and gentle noise reduction without the pressure of full isolation. Ideal for indoor spaces like cafés, libraries, and offices.

*Mild ANC performs best in windless environment.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Mild ANC performance of xboom Buds Lite for low-frequency noise

Comparison of low-frequency noise cancellation performance among xboom Buds Lite, xboom Buds and other brands.

A graph showing how much the low-frequency noise decreases from 3 different earbuds: xboom Buds, xboom Buds Lite and Brand A.

*The graph is based on the results from the internal testing by LG and shows comparisons with equivalent models from competitors.

*To ensure the measurement closely reflect actual user-perceived performance, LG conducted tests by placing a miniature microphone inside a human ear.

*The average ANC attenuation ranges from 100Hz to 900Hz.

Calls sound natural and clear

xboom Buds Lite lets you take calls with enhanced clarity using an AI algorithm.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

xboom Buds App

Optimized to suit you

Adjust the setting of your earbuds on the exclusive app designed for xboom Buds Lite. Optimized to fit your needs with various features like EQ settings. The app supports iOS, Android, and LG gram’s Windows.

On a cell phone stays xboom Buds app's main screen. To the left there's the same app's Sound Effect adjustment feature UI image and to the right there're Touch function and Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing feature UI images each.

Connectivity

Buds and gram, a seamless match in every way

xboom Buds Lite work seamlessly with the gram with great synergy. After instant connection, you can control your buds on the gram right away.

A white laptop, LG gram is powered on in the center and shows xboom Buds app's connected screen on the bottom right. Beside the laptop a white xboom Buds Lite's creadle with a pair of earbuds is placed and a 'connected' sign is drawn between them.

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Complementary connectivity

Shows connection status with a pop-up and information display after initial paring during subsequent connections. Speedy, hassle-free connection boosts productivity.

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Instant access to sound adjustment

Adjust your xboom Buds Lite on the gram instantly, through the app developed for the gram. You can control settings such as ANC and EQ right on the screen without interrupting the content you’re enjoying.

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Matching design

Complete your style with a cohesive design, featuring matching black and white colors.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Ear Hook Design

A hook to stay fit

Our new ear hook design gives a secure yet comfortable fit. Enjoy your walk or stroll with your earbuds right in place.

A person's left ear with a unit of white xboom Buds Lite in it. Above the earbud, there's a two-way arrow.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Battery life

11.5hrs single charge and up to 35hrs of Play time.

Long-lasting battery life of xboom Buds Lite will surprise you. Enjoy up to 11.5 hrs of continuous listening, and 30 hrs with in-between charging in the case.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings and usage environment.

Water-resistant

Wetness won’t get in the way

Enjoy uninterrupted sound during your workouts or on humid days. xboom Buds Lite stay protected from sweat and moisture with an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

*An IPX4 rating means a product can handle light rain, sweat, and splashes, but is not suitable for submersion in water or exposure to high-pressure water jets

*An IPX4 rating applies to the earbuds only and not tho the charging case.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multi-Paring

    Yes

  • Multi-Point

    Yes

  • USB-C type Charging Port

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

  • Earbud

    25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    36.0 g

  • Earbud Net Weight (1EA)

    5.1 g

ACCESSORY

  • Ear hook

    Yes

  • Normal Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

  • Safety Information & Warranty Card

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Earbuds (ANC off)

    up to 11.5

  • Earbuds (ANC on)

    up to 8.5

  • Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    up to 35

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Earbuds

    1

  • Charging Case

    2.5

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    2

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Diaphragm

    Graphene-coated

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

