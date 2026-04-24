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    dishwashers

    Integrated Dishwashers vs. Freestanding Dishwashers

       

    LG Integrated Dishwasher with seamless built-in panel design installed flush between white base cabinets beneath a stone countertop, centered below a wood slat backsplash with sink, bottles, and bowl arranged on the counter.

    LG Integrated Dishwasher with seamless built-in panel design installed flush between white base cabinets beneath a stone countertop, centered below a wood slat backsplash with sink, bottles, and bowl arranged on the counter.

    For homeowners in the early stages of kitchen renovation or appliance replacement, the fundamental choice lies between "integration" and "independence." Here is a logic-based decision tree to help you navigate the Integrated vs. Freestanding choice immediately:

     

    ✓ Integrated: if you want the appliance to completely disappear behind your own cabinetry.

    ✓ Freestanding: if you want a metallic or colored accent (Stainless, Black, White) to define the kitchen's character.

    ✓ Integrated with Sliding door: if you have complex plinths (toe kicks) and want to avoid interference or cutting furniture.

    Why it Matters: Concealment vs. Statement

     

    The modern kitchen has evolved from a strictly utilitarian service area to the central hub of social life and home design. Consequently, appliances are no longer just machines; they are design elements.

     

    The core consumer dilemma is a choice between "Concealment" (hiding the appliance to highlight the furniture) and “Statement" (using the appliance finish to highlight the kitchen’s style). Understanding the nuances of installation, flexibility, and visual impact is essential for making a choice that satisfies both your interior design and practical needs.

    The Case for Integrated Dishwashers

     

    Integrated dishwashers, often referred to as “Integrated" or "built-in," are designed to accept a custom cabinet front that matches the rest of your kitchen joinery. When closed, the appliance is indistinguishable from a standard storage cabinet.

    1. The Silent Aesthetic

     

    The primary advantage is visual silence. In open-concept homes where the kitchen merges with the living room, breaking up a run of cabinetry with a metallic block can visually "shrink" the space. Integrated models allow for a seamless horizontal line, creating a sense of calm and minimalism. 

    2. Solving the Installation Gap: The Sliding Door

     

    The primary advantage is visual silence. In open-concept homes where the kitchen merges with the living room, breaking up a run of cabinetry with a metallic block can visually "shrink" the space. Integrated models allow for a seamless horizontal line, creating a sense of calm and minimalism. 

    LG Insight

    The Sliding door advantage

     

    LG’s sliding door system is a feature for seamless installation. Unlike standard fixed door, this mechanism allows the custom cabinet panel to glide upwards as the door pivots open.

    How it Works

     

    As the door opens, the panel shifts up, creating immediate clearance at the base.

    The Benefit

     

    It prevents the panel from striking the toe kick, allowing for long, elegant panels and a completely flush fit installation with minimal gaps, regardless of your kitchen’s baseboard height.

    3. Ergonomics and Controls

     

    Since the front is covered by cabinetry, the controls are hidden on the top edge of the door (Top Control). This contributes to the clean look but requires the user to open the door slightly to select cycles or check the remaining time, though many premium models, including LG, now beam a light on the floor to indicate operation status or remaining time.

    The Case for Freestanding Dishwashers

     

    Freestanding dishwashers are the versatile workhorses of the kitchen world. While they can stand alone, in modern kitchens, they are typically installed in a recess under the counter. 

    1. Design Versatility: The Power of Finish

     

    Choosing a freestanding model means selecting a finish that anchors your kitchen's color palette. It is not just about Stainless Steel anymore; the market offers a spectrum of choices to suit different interior styles:

     

    ✓ Noble Steel: The timeless choice. It conveys a professional, industrial, and sanitary image. It pairs universally with other appliances.

    ✓ Matte Black: A rising trend for modern, urban kitchens. It offers a softer, warmer, and more velvety texture than standard black, reducing reflections and adding sophistication.

    ✓ White: Far from the "plastic white" of the past, modern white finishes are often matte or flat, perfect for "Scandi-minimalist" designs that prioritise brightness and cleanliness.

    2. Flexibility and Easy Relocation

     

    Freestanding models are generally easier to install as they do not require an installer to mount a custom panel. If you move homes, a freestanding unit is easier to disconnect and take with you, making it a preferred choice for renters or those who move frequently.

    How do LG Dishwasher Features Compare?

    Compare Products
    FeaturesIntegrated Freestanding
    LG DB273TX Integrated Dishwasher with cabinet-ready panel design and handle, front view showing.
    LG DB273TX
    LG DF355FP Freestanding Dishwasher with stainless steel front and top control panel, front view showing.
    LG DF355FP
    Primary AestheticMinimalist, Hidden, Furniture-likeStatement Piece, Industrial, Colorful
    Door FinishCustom Cabinetry (Wood, Laminate, etc.)Pre-finished (Stainless, Matte Black, White)
    InstallationComplex (Requires custom panel & leveling)Standard (Slide-in under counter)
    Plinth CompatibilityExcellent (with LG Sliding Hinge)Standard (Fixed kickplate)
    PortabilityLow (Difficult to move/reuse)High (Easy to relocate)
    Control LocationHidden (Top Control)Visible (Front) or Hidden (Top)
    Best forOpen floor plans, Luxury custom kitchensHigh-traffic family kitchens, Renters, Retrofits
    Explore LG Integrated Dishwashers Explore LG Freestanding Dishwashers

    Equal Performance, Different Exterior

     

    It is a common myth that integrated models are less powerful than their freestanding counterparts. In reality, the internal engine and cleaning technologies are often identical; only the outer shell differs.

    Whether you choose the invisible Integrated model or a bold Matte Black Freestanding unit, you should look for these core performance indicators:

    Cleaning Power

     

    As the door opens, the panel shifts up, creating immediate clearance at the base.

    Hygiene

     

    A dishwasher must sanitise. TrueSteam™ technology generates high-temperature steam to detach food crusts and reduce water spots, ensuring that your dishes are as clean as your kitchen design. 

    Drying

     

    Plastic containers are notoriously hard to dry. Systems like Auto open door ensure that moisture is effectively removed, preventing the need for manual towel drying.

    Lifestyle-Based Recommendation Scenarios

    #1

    The Open-Plan Minimalist

     

    •Context: Your kitchen flows directly into your lounge. You dislike visual clutter.

    •Recommendation: Integrated

    •Why: You want the kitchen to look like a living room. With LG’s Sliding Hinge, the dishwasher blends perfectly with your furniture lines, and the quiet operation (often under 44dB) ensures it doesn't interrupt movie night.

    Explore dishwashers for Minimalists

    #2

    The Modern Industrial Family

     

    •Context: You have a large island, heavy cooking traffic, and exposed beams or brick.

    •Recommendation: Freestanding (Silver)

    •Why: The metallic finish complements the industrial vibe.

    Explore dishwashers for Industrial Homes

    #3

    The Chic Urban Studio

     

    •Context: A smaller space with dark cabinetry or monochromatic themes.

    •Recommendation: Freestanding (Matte Black)

    •Why: A stainless steel unit might glare too brightly in a moody, dark kitchen. Matte Black provides a seamless, sophisticated look that feels modern and expensive without the cost of custom carpentry.

    Explore dishwashers for Urban Studios

    FAQ

    Does an Integrated dishwasher come with the front door?

    No. Integrated models are shipped without the front cladding. You must order a panel from your kitchen cabinet manufacturer or carpenter to match your specific kitchen design.

    Can I install a Freestanding dishwasher under my counter?

    Yes. Most modern freestanding dishwashers are designed with removable top covers (worktops) or standard heights that fit snugly under standard kitchen counters. They provide a "built-in look" while retaining their own finished door.

    What is the advantage of the sliding door on LG Integrated models?

    The sliding door allows the custom door panel to slide up when opening. This prevents the bottom of the door from hitting the kitchen plinth (toe kick). It eliminates the need to cut your plinth and ensures a tight, flush fit with minimal gaps between the dishwasher and the counter.

    Do I need a plumber to install a freestanding dishwasher?

    While LG dishwashers are simple to connect, professional installation is recommended to ensure all water and drain connections are perfectly secure and leak-free. An LG-certified installer will also ensure the unit is perfectly level for the quietest and most efficient performance.

    Do freestanding dishwashers stick out?

    LG freestanding dishwashers are designed to align with standard kitchen cabinetry depths for a clean, streamlined look. While the door may sit slightly forward to allow for full opening, the overall unit is engineered to provide a flush and integrated feel in your kitchen.

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    *Available features and functionalities may vary by model and country.