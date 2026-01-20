About Cookies on This Site

    Washer-Dryers

    Washing Machine Size Guide

      

    LG front load washing machine installed in modern laundry room showing compact size and space efficient design

    Choosing the right washing machine size is essential for ensuring laundry efficiency, saving on utility bills, and maintaining harmony in your home layout. This guide will help Saudi households understand washing machine capacities, dimensions, and how to select the perfect model for their needs.

    Why Size Matters in Saudi Homes

    ✔ Laundry Efficiency, Utility Bills, and Your Home Layout

     

    Selecting the right washing machine size can significantly improve laundry efficiency, reduce electricity and water consumption, and ensure your appliance fits seamlessly into your home’s layout.

    ✔ Unique Saudi Household Laundry Needs

     

     

    Saudi households often have unique laundry requirements, such as frequent washing of abayas, robes, and guest linens. These items require larger drum capacities and gentle care, making size and technology key considerations.

    Decoding Washing Machine Capacity

    How Much Laundry Can It Realistically Hold?

    What Does Washing Machine Capacity (kg) Truly Mean?

     

    The kilogram (kg) capacity refers to the maximum weight of dry clothes a washing machine can handle in one cycle. For example, 1kg equals approximately five t-shirts. This helps users estimate how much laundry they can wash efficiently.

    Matching Capacity to Your Family Size and Laundry Habits

     

    For individuals or couples a 6–7kg washer may suffice. Families of 3–4 should consider 8–10kg models, while larger households may benefit from 11kg or more. Consider your laundry frequency and types of garments when choosing capacity.

    Illustration of T shirt, socks, and shorts representing LG washing machine capacity for single users or couples

    Single or couples

    Illustration of clean hoodie and shirt representing LG washing machine capacity suitable for small families

    Small family

    Illustration of hoodie, shirt, socks, and towels representing LG washing machine capacity ideal for medium sized families

    Medium family

    Illustration of clean padded jacket and bedding representing LG washing machine capacity suitable for large families

    Large family

    LG Washing Machine Types

    Standard Washing Machine Dimensions in Saudi Arabia

     

    1. Front-load washers
    Typically 85cm height, 60cm width, 56–65cm depth.

     

    2. Top-load models
    Often taller and narrower than front-load types.

     

    3. Twin-Tub / Washer-Dryer Combos / WashTower™
    Dimensions vary. Always check product specifications.

    LG Washing Machine Sizes

    Innovations Designed to Fit Your Life and Modern Saudi Home

    An Overview of LG's Diverse Range: Capacities and Dimensions for Every Saudi Household

     

    LG offers a wide range of washing machines tailored to Saudi households—from compact models for small apartments to high-capacity units for large families. Each model is designed with user convenience and performance in mind.

    LG's Smart Technologies: More Capacity in Less Space?

     

    LG’s AI DD™ technology detects fabric types and load weight to optimize washing performance. Some models offer larger drum capacities within standard dimensions, maximizing space efficiency without compromising on results.

    Checklist

    Key Questions to Ask Yourself

     

    ✓ How many people live in your home?

     

    ✓ How often do you do laundry and what types of items?

     

    ✓ What are the exact dimensions of your laundry space?

     

    ✓ Can the washer fit through doorways and hallways?

     

    ✓ Do you prefer front-load or top-load models?

    Visit LG’s Washing Machine Product List or authorized dealers like Shaker to explore the full range of washing machines. Showrooms offer hands-on comparisons to help you choose the best fit for your home.

    Learn More

    FAQ

    What is the best washing machine capacity for a family of 4 in Saudi Arabia?

    For a family of 4, an 8–10kg washing machine is typically recommended. LG models in this range offer specialized cycles for delicate items and quick washes.

    How much space do I realistically need for a standard LG front-load washing machine?

    Standard LG front-load washers are about 60cm wide and 85cm high, with depths ranging from 56–65cm. Ensure you have enough space for installation and door clearance.

    Can I fit a large capacity LG washing machine in a small apartment in Saudi Arabia?

    Yes. LG offers high-capacity models with compact footprints. Accurate space measurement and model comparison are key. Front-load designs are especially space-efficient.

    Does the 'kg' capacity on a washing machine refer to wet or dry clothes?

    The kg capacity refers to the weight of dry clothes the machine can wash effectively in one cycle.