Built-in Electric Hob with 4 burners and touch control for precise cooking. + LG Hood 60 cm with Touch Control

CBEZ2414B.HCEZ2
Bundle front view
Hoods
Bundle front view
Key Features

  • Burner Timer
  • Multiple Touch Control
  • High Durable Parts
  • ThinQ (Induction Hob-Hood linkage)
  • Touch Control
  • Powerful Suction
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

CBEZ2414B

Built-in Electric Hob with 4 burners and touch control for precise cooking.

HCEZ2426S

HCEZ2426S

LG Hood 60 cm with Touch Control

The STUDIO cooktop is installed in a kitchen island in a modern white kitchen.

Make Your Kitchen Comfortable and Professional with LG

LG offers premium embedded appliances with a versatile, sleek design and easy controls. In creating it, we were guided by the highest requirements for the ergonomics and equipment of a modern kitchen. LG's built-in appliances blend seamlessly into a variety of interiors.

Smart Cooking

Your Induction Hob and Hood in Harmony

With your Induction Hob and Hood synchronized through the LG ThinQ™ app, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ™ app lets you turn the Hood on/off, monitor the operation status, and control the speed mode all from your phone.

LG kitchen hood connected with smartphone via ThinQ, showing icons for On/Off, remote control, and monitoring

