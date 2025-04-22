We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 60cm Built-in Induction Cooker | 4 zones
Key Features
- Induction technology: cook your dishes with maximum efficiency, thanks to the direct transfer of energy to the pan
- 4 cooking zones with 1 flex zone: you can arrange large pans and trays on one side, for maximum flexibility of use
- Max power 7.4kW with limiter: exploit maximum power or limit it on 5 different levels, up to a minimum of 2.5kW
- Independent slide touch controls: Each cooking zone has its own control, so you can adjust it more easily by swiping your finger
- Ceramic glass finish: our hob furnishes your kitchen and stands the test of time
- Compatible with the recess of the standard gas hob: replace your old gas hob without modifying the compartment on the kitchen top
Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?
Your Favorite Kitchen Duo
Experience harmony between your Induction Hob and Hood through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Speed, Precision and Safety
Use independent controls on your LG Induction Hob. Make quick meals without risking a fire.
Fast and Easy with Boost Function
Finish meals faster by using the Boost function. Cook with a max power of 3.7kW.
Smart Cooking
Your Induction Hob and Hood in Harmony
With your Induction Hob and Hood synchronized through the LG ThinQ™ app, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ™ app lets you monitor each burner and timer, and keep tabs on your total usage daily, weekly, or monthly.
Easy Control
Take Control with Just the Touch of Your Finger
Slide-type independent touch controls let you turn on/off, and adjust the power of each burner.
High Performance
Max Power When You Need it
Experience a maximum power of 3.7 kW by using two burners in Flex Mode. Turning on the Boost function while in Flex Mode boils water even faster and reduces your cooking time.
This image is segmented. On the left is the standard mode of the induction hob, and there is a pot on each burner. On the right is the boost function of the induction hob, and there is one pot on two burners. From the pot, you can see meat dishes that cooked over high heat so dishes are steaming.
Keep Your Kitchen Safe
To prevent and accidental burns, the Hob comes with indicator lights to show when the surface is hot and stays on until it cools down.
Innovative by Design
Built-in Induction Hob Installation Guide
1. Measuring the Installation Area
Make sure the area of installation has a minimum area of 50 mm around the preforation.
This image shows the dimension of the induction hob.
2. Installation Precautions
To ensure proper ventilation for the hob, make sure the distance between the hob and cupboard is at least 500 mm and that the airway is not blocked.
This image shows the margin required for Induction hob installation.
Make sure there to leave at least 3 mm between the inner surface and the side of the workbench of the hob.
This is the dimension table for the induction hob.
Make sure to install a wooden screw at least 15 mm from the bottom of the hob to avoid electric shock from accidental contact.
This image shows the margin required for Induction hob installation.
This image shows the margin required for Induction hob installation.
Parts & Accessories
What Parts are Included?
This is the image of the oven accessory Retainer Brackets.
Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.
All Spec
What people are saying
Find Locally
