Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 60cm Built-in Induction Cooker | 4 zones

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG 60cm Built-in Induction Cooker | 4 zones

LG 60cm Built-in Induction Cooker | 4 zones

CBIZ2435B
  • Top View of Induction Cooktop
  • Front with Top view of Induction Cooktop
  • Top view of Induction Cooktop with utensils
  • Top view of Induction Cooktop without lights on
  • Top view of Induction Cooktop with lights on
  • hand with switch oning Induction Cooktop
  • Left perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop
  • Left perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop with zoom
  • Back view of Induction Cooktop with utensils
  • Right perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop with utensil
  • Right perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop
  • Front with top view along with the stand visible
  • left perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop with stand visible
  • left perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop with stand visible
  • Perspective View with Zoom
Top View of Induction Cooktop
Front with Top view of Induction Cooktop
Top view of Induction Cooktop with utensils
Top view of Induction Cooktop without lights on
Top view of Induction Cooktop with lights on
hand with switch oning Induction Cooktop
Left perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop
Left perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop with zoom
Back view of Induction Cooktop with utensils
Right perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop with utensil
Right perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop
Front with top view along with the stand visible
left perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop with stand visible
left perspective side view of the Induction Cooktop with stand visible
Perspective View with Zoom

Key Features

  • Induction technology: cook your dishes with maximum efficiency, thanks to the direct transfer of energy to the pan
  • 4 cooking zones with 1 flex zone: you can arrange large pans and trays on one side, for maximum flexibility of use
  • Max power 7.4kW with limiter: exploit maximum power or limit it on 5 different levels, up to a minimum of 2.5kW
  • Independent slide touch controls: Each cooking zone has its own control, so you can adjust it more easily by swiping your finger
  • Ceramic glass finish: our hob furnishes your kitchen and stands the test of time
  • Compatible with the recess of the standard gas hob: replace your old gas hob without modifying the compartment on the kitchen top
More

Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

This is an image of LG built-in induction hob and hood installed in the kitchen.

Your Favorite Kitchen Duo

Experience harmony between your Induction Hob and Hood through the LG ThinQ™ app.

This image is touching the control panel of the induction hob.

Speed, Precision and Safety

Use independent controls on your LG Induction Hob. Make quick meals without risking a fire.

A wide fan is located on two burners In the induction hob. The food on the pan is steaming.

Fast and Easy with Boost Function

Finish meals faster by using the Boost function. Cook with a max power of 3.7kW.

Smart Cooking

Your Induction Hob and Hood in Harmony

With your Induction Hob and Hood synchronized through the LG ThinQ™ app, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ™ app lets you monitor each burner and timer, and keep tabs on your total usage daily, weekly, or monthly.

Easy Control

Take Control with Just the Touch of Your Finger

Slide-type independent touch controls let you turn on/off, and adjust the power of each burner. 

High Performance

Max Power When You Need it

Experience a maximum power of 3.7 kW by using two burners in Flex Mode. Turning on the Boost function while in Flex Mode boils water even faster and reduces your cooking time.

This image is segmented. On the left is the standard mode of the induction hob, and there is a pot on each burner. On the right is the boost function of the induction hob, and there is one pot on two burners. From the pot, you can see meat dishes that cooked over high heat so dishes are steaming.

Keep Your Kitchen Safe

To prevent and accidental burns, the Hob comes with indicator lights to show when the surface is hot and stays on until it cools down. 

Protect Your Family

Have confidence in your family's safety with the use of Child Safety Locks to prevent children from accidentally turning on the Induction Hob. 

Innovative by Design

This is an image of the kitchen interior with an LG built-in oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and Harmony

This image shows the glossy black glass finish of the induction hob.

Black Glass Finish

This image shows the white LED light of the induction hob.

Sleek Design with White LED Lights

Built-in Induction Hob Installation Guide

1. Measuring the Installation Area

Make sure the area of installation has a minimum area of 50 mm around the preforation.

This image shows the dimension of the induction hob.

2. Installation Precautions

To ensure proper ventilation for the hob, make sure the distance between the hob and cupboard is at least 500 mm and that the airway is not blocked.

This image shows the margin required for Induction hob installation.

Make sure there to leave at least 3 mm between the inner surface and the side of the workbench of the hob.

This is the dimension table for the induction hob.

Make sure to install a wooden screw at least 15 mm from the bottom of the hob to avoid electric shock from accidental contact. 

This image shows the margin required for Induction hob installation.

This image shows the margin required for Induction hob installation.

Parts & Accessories

What Parts are Included?

This is the image of the oven accessory Retainer Brackets.

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

USER GUIDE

You May Also Like

Complete your kitchen with the full Built-in experience. 

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 